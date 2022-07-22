VW Discusses Company Changes & Strategy For North America, Global

In a recent press release, Volkswagen discussed its strategy for expanding EV growth in North America. The objective of the project is to create a new firm with a broad product line and the creation of a new company to enter the all-electric pickup sector by leveraging the transition to electric cars (EVs) in the region.

Scott Keogh, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, has been appointed President and CEO of Scout, an independent company that is being established in the US, while Pablo Di Si, Executive Chairman of Volkswagen South American Region, will assume leadership of Volkswagen Group of America, and CEO of Volkswagen North American Region.

“Scott Keogh and Pablo Di Si both have played key roles in turning around the businesses in their respective regions, North America and South America,“ said Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess and added: “In their future positions, they will be pivotal in helping the Group seize the historic market opportunities in the U.S., taking our growth strategy in the region to the next level.“

Volkswagen’s Broader Strategy & Goals

The Volkswagen Group wants to debut the most comprehensive electrified range in North America. By the end of the decade, Volkswagen Group firms want to offer more than 25 BEV vehicles to customers in the United States. Within a few months, Volkswagen will start producing its all-electric ID.4 small SUV in Chattanooga, which should help satisfy rising demand in the US for electrified vehicles.

The German automaker is also eyeing the pickup truck market in North America with an all-electric model. Volkswagen’s electric pickup will be built by a new company called SCOUT, which is being established in the United States. The goal is to have SCOUT’s first all-electric pickup on the market by the end of the decade.

“We are convinced that the mobility of tomorrow will be electric,“ said Keogh. “This is not only good for the environment but also creates new business opportunities and jobs. We want to lead the way in this transformation and establish Volkswagen as the top e-mobility provider in North America.”

This is part of the company’s broader global strategy.

Volkswagen’s Chinese joint ventures FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen also announced their plans to produce a range of new EVs. By 2025, they want to offer more than 15 BEVs in China. Around 30% of all the vehicles that the two companies intend to sell in China by then should be electrified.

“The Chinese market is of great importance to us,“ said Diess. “That is why we are systematically expanding our commitment to e-mobility there as well. We want to offer our Chinese customers the best possible selection of locally produced electrified vehicles.”

Volkswagen’s goal is to make electric cars more affordable for a wider range of consumers and to promote sustainability. “Volkswagen is systematically pushing ahead with e-mobility,” said Diess. “To do this, we are making electromobility affordable for many people and are thus taking an important step towards climate protection.”

Volkswagen’s electric cars will be available to consumers at a price that is comparable to a combustion engine car. The company plans to produce several million EVs per year by 2025. This will require a massive increase in battery production, which Volkswagen is already preparing for with its own battery cell factory.

Volkswagen’s electric car offensive is also an important building block in the company’s goal to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

Featured image by Volkswagen.

