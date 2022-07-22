New U.S. Cross-Agency Collab To Help Create Convenient, Affordable, Reliable, & Equitable National EV Charging Network

The Joint Office of Energy and Transportation announced this week a $1.5 million award to National Association of State Energy Officials (NASEO) and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) that will foster collaboration in the development and deployment of a national electric vehicle (EV) charging network that will benefit all Americans.

The partnership will convene stakeholders across local, state, and federal government to ensure that EV charging station infrastructure investments are made in a strategic, coordinated, efficient, and equitable manner with public and private-sector partners. The work will be critical to the Joint Office’s role in EV infrastructure investments made under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Key focus areas of the award include:

Facilitating peer exchange and regional dialogues to build capacity, lift up best practices, and ensure coordination across a national EV charging network that also reflects local needs.

Identifying and providing data, technical, and programmatic assistance needs to develop, implement, and refine state EV charging plans.

Enhancing communication between state and federal agencies to enable effective, coordinated and timely EV charging planning and implementation.

NASEO is comprised senior officials from the 56 State and Territory Energy Offices, as well as affiliates from the private and public sectors. AASHTO represents the highway and transportation departments in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Both are non-profit, non-partisan organizations whose membership and expertise play a vital role in America’s energy and transportation infrastructure.

For more information about the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation and its work to enable a future where everyone can ride and drive electric, visit driveelectric.gov.

