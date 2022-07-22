Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
MacIntyre Wind Precinct
MacIntyre Wind Precinct. Render courtesy of acciona energia.

Clean Power

Let the Winds Blow — MacIntyre Wind Precinct

Published

The MacIntyre Wind Precinct being built by Acciona Energia epitomizes Australia’s revitalized renewable energy industry. Although former Energy Minister Angus Taylor continues to snipe from the sidelines, hoping to delay and obfuscate, a plethora of projects are lining up to increase Australia’s diversity of energy resources. The new federal government is playing its part. Australia has the highest penetration of rooftop solar in the world and plenty of utility-level solar farms, but it lags behind in wind power. Thus, in the evenings, there is a heavy reliance on the burning of fossil gas. In the current international energy environment, this is becoming more and more expensive, spurring the drive for more onshore wind generators.

The MacIntyre Wind Precinct consists of two wind farms. The 18 turbine Karara Wind Farm owned and operated by Queensland State Owned Enterprise CleanCo and the 162 turbine MacIntyre Wind Farm that will be owned and operated by ACCIONA Energía. “The Precinct demonstrates that large scale renewable energy projects can create hundreds of jobs, bring in billions of dollars of new investment and create new economic foundations in regional towns.” Acciona is expected to invest almost 2 billion Australian dollars into the project.

The formal start of construction was commemorated by a sod-turning ceremony that took place at the wind farm’s construction site 60 kilometres west of Warwick in the Southern Downs of Queensland.

The MacIntyre Wind Precinct will create over 450 direct jobs during construction, with an additional 220 jobs supported by Powerlink to build the transmission infrastructure. When in operation in 2024, the Precinct will directly employ 15 staff to maintain the site. Additionally, the Precinct will source $500 million in work from Queensland suppliers, further fueling regional businesses.

“With the capacity to supply the equivalent of nearly 700-thousand homes, this massive MacIntyre project will substantially boost renewable energy supply in Queensland helping our industries, businesses and communities to achieve their sustainability goals,” said CleanCo Chair Jacqui Walters.

“With our equity offtake from MacIntyre we plan to accelerate the decarbonisation of our sister company’s zinc refinery in Townsville as part of their ambition to be one of the first major refineries in the world to produce green zinc,” said Mr Kim, CEO of Ark Energy.

MacIntrye Wind Precinct

Turbines in sheep country. Render courtesy acciona energia.

Ark Energy is one of the largest producers of zinc, silver, and lead in the world. For those concerned about the impact of wind farms on the farming land, Acciona has the following to say: “The MacIntyre Wind Farm will be constructed on land predominately used for sheep farming. Current farming practices will continue during the construction and operations phases of the wind farm. The site has been selected due to its exposure to consistent winds across this part of the country and provides a suitable resource for the development of a wind farm.”

Featured image: MacIntyre Wind Precinct. Render courtesy of acciona energia.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

U.S. & Australia To Accelerate Zero-Emission Technology Together

On July 11, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen signed the Australia–United States Net-Zero...

40 mins ago

Cars

Australian Electric Vehicle Market Set To Soar

In 2020, electric vehicles made up 0.8% of new vehicle sales in Australia. In the first quarter of this year, they made up more...

1 hour ago

Cars

Electric Cars Shifting from Rainbow-Farting Unicorns to “Normal” in Australia

When does the future become the present? When does the extra ordinary become “normal”? I live in an EV bubble. I read about electric...

2 hours ago

Cars

ACT First State In Australia To Ban Conventional Cars

The new government of Australia will ban the sale of cars and light trucks with internal combustion engines in Canberra as of 2035.

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.