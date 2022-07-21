India X Cleantech — July 2022

Welcome to another issue of our India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news from across clean technology sectors in India into a single, concise summary article about the country.

Cleantech Investments

Acme Cleantech Plans $6.7 Billion Investment In Green Hydrogen Plant

Acme Cleantech has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Karnataka to set up a solar power project with green hydrogen and green ammonia production facility. The planned facility will have an annual production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes of green hydrogen. Acme already has a green hydrogen production facility in Rajasthan and is building another large facility in Oman.

Ayana Renewable Power Plans 2 Gigawatts of Solar & Wind Power Capacity

Ayana Renewable Power has signed an expression of interest with the government of Karnataka to set up 2 gigawatts of solar and wind power capacity. The company will invest Rs 120 billion to set up this capacity. Ayana has an operational capacity of 340 megawatts. Karnataka recently announced a target to add 10 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2027.

TotalEnergies To Acquire Stake In Green Hydrogen Venture

TotalEnergies has announced plans to acquire a 25% stake in Adani Enterprises’ Adani New Industries Limited. The company plans to invest $50 billion to set up a green hydrogen production capacity of 1 million tonnes per year.

Renewable Energy & Batteries

Adani Awarded EPC Contract For 600 Megawatt Solar Project

Government-owned hydropower producer NHPC Limited has awarded an EPC contract for a 600 megawatt solar power project. The project will be commission in the western state of Gujarat. NHPC has awarded three EPC contracts for 1 gigawatt of solar power capacity over the last few months. It awarded a 300 megawatt contract to Tata Power in Rajasthan and another contract for 100 megawatts in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh

Axis Energy Brings 445 Megawatt Solar Project Online

Axis Energy Ventures announced that it commissioned a 445 megawatt solar power project in the northern state of Rajasthan. The company commissioned the project in six months. The project is expected to generate 800 gigawatt-hours of electricity and offset 0.6 million carbon dioxide emissions every year. The company is associated with Brookfield Renewables and has a target to have 5 gigawatts of renewable power capacity in India.

Jinko Claims 8 Gigawatts Of Solar Module Shipments To India

Chinese solar module manufacturer Jinko Solar has announced that it achieved a milestone of shipping 8 gigawatts of solar modules to India. The company claims to be the first to do so. It also expects to achieve the global shipping milestone of 100 gigawatts this year.

Tata Power Commissions 102 Megawatt Floating Solar Project – India’s Largest

One of India’s leading solar EPC companies – Tata Power Solar Systems – has commissioned the country’s largest floating solar power project. The project has been commissioned at Kayamkulam in the southern state of Kerala. Power generated from this 101.6 megawatt project will be sold to Kerala’s power distribution company.

Delhi Airport Now Powered Solely By Renewable Power

Delhi International Airport Limited recently announced that it now meets its entire power requirement from solar and hydropower projects. 94% of its power requirement is met from a hydropower project located in the state of Himachal Pradesh, while the balance is sourced from two on-site solar power projects of 13 MW capacity. The airport operator recently announced a net zero target for 2030.

Assam, NLC Announce Joint Venture To Set Up 1 Gigawatt of Solar Power Capacity

The government of the north-eastern state of Assam will set up a joint venture company with coal mining and power generation company NLC India Limited to set up 1 gigawatt of solar power capacity in the state. The initiative is expected to require a total investment of Rs 50 billion. A 70 megawatt solar power project was recently commissioned in the state, while another 100 megawatts of solar power capacity is at different stages of development.

Import Duties On Solar Cells & Modules To Continue, Says Renewable Energy Minister

India’s minister for new and renewable energy RK Singh has stated that import duties imposed on solar cells and modules will continue and there is no plan to reconsider them. The government is not in favor of imported solar cells or modules, especially from China, and wants to promote domestic manufacturing, Singh added. From 1 April 2022, the Indian government has imposed a 25% import duty on solar cells and 40% on solar modules.

India Added 15.4 Gigawatts Of Renewable Energy Capacity In 2021

India stood third in global renewable energy capacity addition in 2021, according to the Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century. China and Russia topped renewable energy capacity addition last year. India also overtook Germany in total solar power capacity installed.

O2 Power Commissions 250 Megawatt Solar Power Project

O2 Power commissioned a 250 megawatt solar power project in western state of Rajasthan. This is the company’s first project. It secured the project in a competitive auction from the Solar Energy Corporation of India and will sell the power at Rs 2.50 per kilowatt-hour for 25 years.

GE To Increase Solar Inverter, Battery Manufacturing Capacity To 9 Gigawatts

General Electric has announced plans to increase production capacity of solar inverters and battery storage from the current 3 gigawatts to 9 gigawatts by end of this year. This decision has been made by the company taking into account the sharp increase in demand expected. The company recently opened a new manufacturing capacity in the southern state of India.

Arctech Solar Starts Trial Production At New Manufacturing Plant

China-based solar tracker company Arctech Solar announced that it recently started trial production at its Indian plant. The manufacturing plant has been set up as a joint venture with Jash Energy. The facility has an annual production capacity of 3 gigawatts and is located in the western state of Gujarat.

Gujarat Awards 500 Megawatts Of Solar Power Capacity

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam has awarded 500 megawatts of solar power capacity to three companies. The capacity has been awarded to government-owned hydropower company SJVN, Aditya Birla Renewables, and Hinduja Renewable Energy. Power generated from these projects will be used by GUVNL to fulfill its renewable purchase obligation.

India To Auction 4 Gigawatts Of Offshore Wind Energy Capacity

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has announced plans to launch the country’s first offshore wind energy tender later this year. The tender is expected to offer projects with 4 gigawatts of capacity to be commissioned off the coast of the states of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Siemens Gamesa Lands 133 Megawatt Turbine Order

Turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa has secured an order to supply 133 megawatts of wind turbines to Vena Energy, a Singapore-based company. Vena will set up the wind project in the southern state of Karnataka. The project is expected to be commissioned next year.

Originally published on Future Trends.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here