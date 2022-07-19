Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Nissan

Cars

1st Nissan ARIYAs Hit British Shores

Published

Long, long, long after the Nisan LEAF set its mark as a pioneering electric car globally, Nissan has rolled out its second significant electric contestant (yes, it has taken a while). The Nissan ARIYA, a handsome and somewhat stocky electric crossover, has arrived on British shores and aims to impress.

The picture above is from a Nissan ARIYA debarking at the Port of Tyne. That particular vehicle is an ARIYA Advance with Akatsuki Copper paint, a Pearl Black roof fitted with an optional Sky Pack (electric opening sunroof with power sunshade), and a 63 kWh battery providing up to ~329 miles of range on a full charge, according to Nissan. “The entry level ARIYA boasts an impressive level of specification as standard, including the Monolith 12.3” dual TFT screens, ProPILOT with Navi-Link, e-PEDAL step, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto as well as heated front seats, steering wheel and windscreen.”

The ARIYA is not particularly cheap or exceptionally expensive. It starts at £43,845. The ARIYA actually won Auto Express “Car of the Year” already, even before touching British soil. Apparently, Auto Express was impressed enough by the ARIYA’s design, specs, tech, and price that it was happy to award Nissan with the win even before the electric SUV made it into customer hands.

Image courtesy of Nissan

Image courtesy of Nissan

“The next step for these vehicles will be a final quality control check before being sent to dealerships ready for customer test drives and first customer deliveries,” Nissan writes.

The second ship carrying ARIYAs will arrive at the Port of Tyne in a few weeks. Many pre-ordered customer cars will be on that boat. Customers in the UK have been able to pre-order the ARIYA since December.

The ARIYA’s long range and seemingly comfy and spacious interior are a couple of reasons why adventurer Chris Ramsey is using the new EV for a groundbreaking journey from the North Pole to the South Pole starting in March 2023. I presume a third reason is that Nissan is giving him one to use for the adventure. It’s a smart calculus by Nissan as well — proven EV adventurer who has gone on much more challenging journeys + new EV with large amount of range and superfast charging capability = plenty of good stories and few bad ones. The potential Guinness World Record trip should bring a lot of positive press, and Chris Ramsey is unlikely to face many stumbles or insurmountable challenges along the way.

Photo courtesy of Chris Ramsey & Nissan.

For a closer look at what the ARIYA is bringing to the table, see Steve Hanley’s piece “Nissan Ariya: Here’s Everything We Know So Far.” You can also go straight to Nissan’s webpage for the ARIYA. Or, lastly, you can stroll through Nissan UK’s news releases about the SUV, which even include mention of the Metaverse — gasp.

Related Stories:

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Rhode offshore wind power farm Rhode offshore wind power farm

Clean Power

UK Offshore Wind Costs 4 Times Less Than Gas-Fired Thermal Generation

In the latest renewable energy auction in the UK, the cost of offshore wind was a quarter of the cost of gas-fired thermal generation.

2 days ago
hydrogen fuel cell electric truck battery Tevva hydrogen fuel cell electric truck battery Tevva

Clean Transport

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Is Here To Help EV Batteries, Not Harm Them

Two heads are better than one: new electric truck deploys hydrogen fuel cell and battery, too.

July 11, 2022

Clean Transport

Oxford, Fastned, Tesla, Wenea, & Pivot Power Commission Europe’s Most Powerful EV Charging Hub

Eventually, a total of 400 electric cars could charge at the new Energy Superhub Oxford at one time. At launch, there are currently spaces...

July 9, 2022
EV Charging EV Charging

Cars

Most Powerful EV Charging Facility In The UK (Video)

Pivot Power, part of EDF Renewables, has announced the opening of Energy Superhub Oxford, which it calls “Europe’s most powerful electric EV charging hub.”...

July 6, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.