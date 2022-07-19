1st Nissan ARIYAs Hit British Shores

Long, long, long after the Nisan LEAF set its mark as a pioneering electric car globally, Nissan has rolled out its second significant electric contestant (yes, it has taken a while). The Nissan ARIYA, a handsome and somewhat stocky electric crossover, has arrived on British shores and aims to impress.

The picture above is from a Nissan ARIYA debarking at the Port of Tyne. That particular vehicle is an ARIYA Advance with Akatsuki Copper paint, a Pearl Black roof fitted with an optional Sky Pack (electric opening sunroof with power sunshade), and a 63 kWh battery providing up to ~329 miles of range on a full charge, according to Nissan. “The entry level ARIYA boasts an impressive level of specification as standard, including the Monolith 12.3” dual TFT screens, ProPILOT with Navi-Link, e-PEDAL step, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto as well as heated front seats, steering wheel and windscreen.”

The ARIYA is not particularly cheap or exceptionally expensive. It starts at £43,845. The ARIYA actually won Auto Express “Car of the Year” already, even before touching British soil. Apparently, Auto Express was impressed enough by the ARIYA’s design, specs, tech, and price that it was happy to award Nissan with the win even before the electric SUV made it into customer hands.

“The next step for these vehicles will be a final quality control check before being sent to dealerships ready for customer test drives and first customer deliveries,” Nissan writes.

The second ship carrying ARIYAs will arrive at the Port of Tyne in a few weeks. Many pre-ordered customer cars will be on that boat. Customers in the UK have been able to pre-order the ARIYA since December.

The ARIYA’s long range and seemingly comfy and spacious interior are a couple of reasons why adventurer Chris Ramsey is using the new EV for a groundbreaking journey from the North Pole to the South Pole starting in March 2023. I presume a third reason is that Nissan is giving him one to use for the adventure. It’s a smart calculus by Nissan as well — proven EV adventurer who has gone on much more challenging journeys + new EV with large amount of range and superfast charging capability = plenty of good stories and few bad ones. The potential Guinness World Record trip should bring a lot of positive press, and Chris Ramsey is unlikely to face many stumbles or insurmountable challenges along the way.

For a closer look at what the ARIYA is bringing to the table, see Steve Hanley’s piece “Nissan Ariya: Here’s Everything We Know So Far.” You can also go straight to Nissan’s webpage for the ARIYA. Or, lastly, you can stroll through Nissan UK’s news releases about the SUV, which even include mention of the Metaverse — gasp.

