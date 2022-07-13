Mississippi Adopts New Solar Net Metering Rules

JACKSON, MS and WASHINGTON, D.C. — Yesterday, the Mississippi Public Service Commission (PSC) voted to adopt its updated Net Metering and Interconnection Rules. The new rules expand the state’s net metering program by raising the participation cap for rooftop solar and prioritizing solar adoption for low-to-moderate income (LMI) customers, among other steps.

Following is a statement by Will Giese, Southeast regional director for the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA):

“The Mississippi Public Service Commission took a positive step with the adoption of these new net metering rules, and despite no change in the credit rate for rooftop solar customers, the Commission used an innovative approach and several of SEIA’s suggestions to expand the cost-saving benefits of solar to more Mississippians.

“LMI customers will receive additional compensation for their solar generation, and the rules now cover households that are up to 250% above the federal poverty line. This new rule will apply to almost half a million homes and over 1.2 million people in Mississippi. Other states should take note of Mississippi’s approach to ensuring solar is accessible for LMI customers.

“Only 547 homes have installed solar in Mississippi, the fourth fewest of any state in the nation. These rules have the potential to significantly expand rooftop solar adoption and ensure it fits into the budget of families regardless of income level. This market expansion will bring quality jobs, investment, and economic development to communities across the state, and hopefully open the door for additional policy action to build a more robust local solar and storage market.

“We appreciate the commission’s thoughtfulness and consideration of all stakeholder input. Mississippi now has the potential to be a regional clean energy leader because of their work.”

