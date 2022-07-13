Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of ACEA

Clean Transport

Half of EU Electric Car Chargers in Just Two Countries!

Published

I’ve followed the European electric car and EV charger market for a decade. We’ve hosted conferences on EV charging within Europe. Nonetheless, I was shocked to see the figure that just came out from an EU EV charging analysis conducted by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) — “half of all charging points for electric cars in the European Union are concentrated in only two countries!” Those countries are the Netherlands (90,000 charging points) and Germany (60,000 charging points).

It’s important to remember that some of the largest EV markets in Europe are not in the European Union. Norway, the UK, and Switzerland are not EU members. Still, 50% EV charging market share in just two EU countries is a clear sign of the vast imbalance in the European electric vehicle market. “These two countries make up less than 10% of the entire EU surface area,” the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) points out. “The other half of all chargers are scattered throughout the remaining 25 countries, covering 90% of the region’s surface area.”

The Netherlands has long been known as a kind of “EV charging paradise” by those following these trends closely, including our own Maarten Vinkhuyzen, who may have coined that term for his home country. I recall that a few years ago, while Norway was far ahead of the Netherlands and other countries in EV sales, it had approximately the same number of charging stations as the Netherlands. That led to significant charging challenges in Norway while Dutch electric car drivers had mostly smooth sailing.

Within the EU, “the Netherlands has almost 1,600 times more charging points than the country with the least infrastructure (Cyprus, with just 57 charging points). Indeed, the Dutch alone have as many chargers as 23 member states combined.” Of course, some of those countries, like Cyprus, are quite small and have much smaller populations, but the Netherlands is not particularly larger either the overall picture is dramatic.

“When it comes to the distribution of infrastructure, there is a clear split between central and eastern European countries on the one hand and western European countries on the other. For instance, a sizeable country like Romania — some six times larger than the Netherlands — only has 0.4% of all the EU’s charging points.”

The core point isn’t that the Netherlands is truly overflowing with EV charging stations. The point is that most of Europe is lagging behind what’s needed to support strong EV growth. “Although there has been a strong increase in the number of charging points in the EU over the past five years (+180%), the total number (307,000) falls far short of what is required.

ACEA references a study that finds that 6.8 million public EV charging points may be needed by 2030 to reach the EU’s target of a 55% reduction of CO2 emissions from cars. The quick math shows a need for 22 times more charging points by 2030. “The Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) — proposed by the European Commission last year — is meant to help address the situation. However, its ambition level is completely insufficient, says ACEA.”

“While some countries are powering ahead when it comes to infrastructure rollout, the majority are lagging behind,” stated ACEA Director General, Eric-Mark Huitema. “The stark disparities demonstrate the need for strong AFIR targets that are harmonised across all EU member states.”

“We urge policy makers to reinforce AFIR so that it can achieve the aim of building up a dense European network of charging stations, spanning from north to south and east to west.”

ACEA also shared top 5 rankings for most and least number of EV charging points:

Top 5: Countries with MOST chargers
  1. Netherlands (90,284)
  2. Germany (59,410)
  3. France (37,128)
  4. Sweden (25,197)
  5. Italy (23,543)
Top 5: Countries with LEAST chargers
  1. Cyprus (57)
  2. Malta (98)
  3. Lithuania (207)
  4. Estonia (385)
  5. Latvia (420)

“All data on charging infrastructure are from the European Alternative Fuels Observatory (EAFO) and are the latest full year figures (2021): https://alternative-fuels-observatory.ec.europa.eu/transport-mode/road/european-union-eu27/country-comparison

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

electric airplanes aircraft zero emission United Airlines electric airplanes aircraft zero emission United Airlines

Aviation

EU Lawmakers Stop Controversial Biofuels from Fueling Planes

In a narrow vote, the European Parliament paved the way for the uptake of green fuels in planes. The European Parliament has barred the...

1 hour ago

Clean Power

Innovation Fund: EU Invests €1.8 Billion in Cleantech Projects

Today, the EU is investing over €1.8 billion in 17 large-scale innovative cleantech projects with a third round of awards under the Innovation Fund....

2 hours ago
Volvo Cars Volvo Cars

Cars

Volvo Cars Withdraws From EU Automakers Organization

Volvo Cars has decided to withdraw from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association in a dispute about EV policies.

1 day ago

Batteries

European Electric Vehicles Need More Aluminium

By Massimiliano Saltori, European Science Communication Institute There are ambitious plans for the future of sustainable mobility in the European Union. On June 8th,...

4 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.