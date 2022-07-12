Connect with us

Xing Mobility
Xing Mobility Debuts Full Immersion Battery Cooling System

Xing Mobility introduced a new battery system this week that features full immersion cooling systems for battery packs.

Quick! You are hot and sweaty after working in the sun all day. What is the quickest way to cool down?

A. Drink an ice tea.

B. Hold a wet handkerchief to your forehead?

C. Dive head first into a swimming pool?

If you said C, go to the head of the class!

Xing Mobility is a supplier of electric vehicle technologies based in Taiwan. At the Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart, Germany, this week, it introduced a new battery system cleverly called Immersio XM25 that features full immersion cooling. The company claims its new system is particularly well suited for heavy electrified vehicles used in logistics, construction, agriculture, and mining, according to Electrive.

The Immersio XM25 combines a battery pack with a battery management system and an active safety module. The company says it builds on the Immersio 1.0 battery system it debuted in 2019.

With Immersio XM25, or immersion cooling technology, the battery cells are completely surrounded by coolant, like you would be in that swimming pool. Cooling plates or channels that only touch one or two sides of a battery cell are the norm, but the heat transfer takes place over a significantly smaller area than with immersion cooling. Xing Mobility claims a more even distribution of the temperature in the battery cell and higher cooling efficiency enables “super-fast” charging and doubles the service life of battery cells.

The system is primarily designed for commercial vehicles with correspondingly large batteries. Charging is possible at up 1°C while discharging can take place at 1.67°C. System voltages of up to 800 volts are possible and Xing says a service life of over 3,000 cycles is likely.

According to Xing Mobility, it has already found an initial customer for the new system. The Immersio XM25 is currently being integrated by an unnamed Asian commercial vehicle manufacturer in a model whose production is scheduled to start at the end of 2022.

Last year, Tier One supplier Mahle also presented a system for battery immersion cooling but with a focus on electric cars. “Immersion cooling paves the way for a whole new generation of battery systems,” says Martin Berger, Head of Group Research and Advance Engineering at Mahle. In July 2020, the supplier had presented a new cooling capacitor that is also optimized for fast charging of electric vehicles. The capacitor is “powerful enough” to be combined with the new cooling system, the spokesperson said.

Mahle says it intends to use its know-how to develop new, integrated solutions for e-vehicles. The focus is on the areas “where e-mobility still needs a boost,” specifically charging speed, range, resource conservation, and price. It has also recently announced it has developed new electric motors for electric vehicles that use no magnets. The lesson here is that nobody has a monopoly on innovation when it comes to electric transportation. Nobody.

 
Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

