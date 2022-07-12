Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
electrofuel floating offshore wind Sweden green hydrogen
Renewable energy stakeholders in Sweden and other Baltic nations are eyeballing the new electrofuel market (photo courtesy of Simply Blue).

Clean Power

80% Of New Offshore Wind Capacity In 2021 Was Installed By China

Published

Offshore wind had a great year in 2021, with over 21 gigawatts installed. If you read CleanTechnica regularly, you may have heard of several offshore wind installations in the North Sea but the action offshore was in China, where 17 gigawatts (GW) of new offshore wind power was installed last year. That’s about 80% of the global total.

There’s a reason for that. According to Canary Media, China enacted a feed-in tariff in 2014 of 850 yuan ($134) for every megawatt-hour supplied to the electric grid by offshore wind farms. That incentive expired on January 1, 2022, so there was a frenzy of activity to get new wind turbines installed at sea before the cutoff date. China now has 26 GW of offshore wind power installed, the most of any nation and nearly half of the world’s cumulative capacity.

China installed its first offshore turbine in 2007, a single 1.5-megawatt machine on an oil platform in the northeastern Bohai Sea. Three years later, the country commissioned its first commercial offshore project. This year, the country’s total installations are expected to fall by several gigawatts because the feed-in tariff has expired,  Bloomberg New Energy Finance said in its latest wind report, while installations in the UK and Taiwan are expected to increase. Despite the expiration of the feed-in tariff, China is expected to add more offshore wind power annually than any other country through at least 2035, the last year covered in the Bloomberg forecast.

By comparison, the United States plans to add only 6 GW of offshore wind power by 2029, a rather tepid goal compared to what other nations are doing. According to the US Energy Information Administration, most of that will be along the eastern seaboard of the US, where ocean depths are shallower than along the west coast.

Offshore wind is attractive because the winds tend to be more consistent out to sea than they are closer to shore. That’s good for calculating how profitable a project will be because developers can predict the performance of those turbines with greater accuracy. On the other hand, transmission lines have to be longer, which costs more money, and maintenance costs far out to sea may be higher as well.

Critics like to bash China for its firm embrace of thermal generation, much of it from burning coal, but that nation is investing more money in renewable energy than other nations, just as it is leading the world in the manufacturing of electric vehicles. Looking toward the future, its emphasis on clean energy should help it retain its competitive advantage as one the world’s major industrial powers.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Hydrogen Pipelines Studies Keep Making The Same Mistakes

We will manufacture hydrogen on site with firmed, high-exergy electricity that powers the rest of the industrial facility as well, not build a massive...

1 day ago
Tesla China Tesla China

Cars

Tesla Leads June EV Sales Surge In China

Tesla sales in China have recovered strongly since the factory in Shanghai was idled in March and April due to Covid restrictions.

2 days ago
NIO 500 kW Charger NIO 500 kW Charger

Cars

NIO Announces 500 kW EV Charger & 3rd Generation Battery Swap Technology

NIO is about to begin installing its latest 500 kw 640 amp EV charger. It also will soon roll out its 3rd generation swapping...

3 days ago
Video shows the difference between a Tesla Model Y made in Germany and one built in China Video shows the difference between a Tesla Model Y made in Germany and one built in China

Cars

What’s the Difference? Chinese vs. German Tesla Model Y

Stop me if you've already heard this one: what's the difference between a Chinese Tesla and a German Tesla?

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.