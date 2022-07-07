LIVE — Volkswagen Group Launching European Battery Center & Battery Cell Factory

Volkswagen Group is cheering about the launch of its European battery center this week. This includes Volkswagen Group’s first battery cell factory. The Salzgitter facility also helps Germany move more seriously into the all-important battery production industry. “Power On Mission SalzGiga” is now being broadcast live if you want to watch it. Just head here. (The video will also be available there after the event is over.)
