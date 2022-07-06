Connect with us

Helios Brewing Company — Sunshine in a Can

Helios Brewing Company takes its environmentally friendly credentials seriously. Not only is the beer brewed using solar power, but deliveries are made by a solar-powered electric Minicab MiEV and the bar is aesthetically crafted from recycled timber.

Helios Brewing Company

Even the bar is environmentally sustainable.

With food trucks and live entertainment, Helios intends to be a “must visit” attraction. We popped in on a quiet Sunday afternoon and enjoyed a beer sample platter and a good look around. Sarah was tending bar and had the time to extoll to us the virtues of the various craft brews — all appropriately named after Greek gods. And we had the pleasure of showing her our Tesla. Tess is also powered by the sun.

Helios Brewing Company

Tess visits the god of sun and beer!

Sarah was impressed by the Tesla’s minimalist interior and clean lines. Unfortunately, we were unable to take her for a drive.

We didn’t imbibe too much, as some of the beers have quite a kick, and someone had to drive home. The brewery boasts an upper floor with tables, chairs, children’s activities, great artwork, and a wonderful view of the brewing vats. You really get to know where your beer is coming from.

Helios brewing company

Brewing vats powered by the sun.

Activities hosted by Helios include a Craft LAB Brunch (Ladies Appreciation of Beer Brunch), a collective of women who share a love of craft beer who crave a deeper knowledge and sense of belonging; monthly trivia nights; and the Heavy Weight Challenge — this is an opportunity to join a weight loss challenge, and you don’t even need to lose any weight!

From their website: “In Greek mythology, Helios is the sun god. Each morning the rising sun marks Helios’ crossing over into the mortal world, driving a chariot drawn by wild horses that only he can control. Helios Brewing Company harnesses the sun’s power to sustainably create craft beer. We’re constantly looking for ways to be more efficient with our power, water and sustainable practices.”

Watch their video here.

Pop in anytime to this friendly boutique brewery to enjoy beer brewed using the power of the Aussie sun.

Helios Brewing Company

Photo courtesy of Sarah from Helios.

 
 
David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

