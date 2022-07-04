Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Climate Change

Climeworks Predicts Drop In Cost To Below $250/mt For Carbon Removal Until 2030

Published

The manager for strategic partnerships at Climeworks, Barbara Truyers, has stated that the cost of Direct Air Capture technology is set to drop as low as $250-$300/mtCO2e by the end of 2030 while hoping to reach multi-megaton capacity.

Climeworks has recently announced Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) purchases by well known companies like Zendesk, BCG, Svarovski, LTG, SwissRe, and several others. The company also received $650 million in investment capital to support its growth, and has announced the construction of Mammoth (the worlds largest DAC facility with a nominal capacity of 36,000t per year).

Barbare Truyers elaborated on costs and pricing: “While prices of Climeworks CDR credits have not been disclosed to the market, they vary by the amount purchased and duration of the contract. The price of Climeworks carbon credits is strongly impacted by the high cost of developing the plants, but these prices are expected to drop over the coming years, thanks to economy of scale and increased efficiency. An entire carbon removal industry will need to develop over a period of the next 10-20 years, creating capacities of at least 5 billion tons of carbon removal by 2050.”

She also added prices eventually coming down to “$100-$200/t.”

While many people speculate on where CDR prices are — or have to go — it’s noteworthy to hear a real number from Climeworks, as the company is currently the leader in DAC volume and technology. Such a benchmark allows other Carbon Removal companies to innovate on “new” technologies (like Enhanced Weathering, Biomass to Removals, etc.) trying to achieve more competitive prices and volumes.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Jonny Tiernan is a Publisher and Editor-In-Chief based in Berlin. A regular contributor to The Beam and CleanTechnica, he primarily covers topics related to the impact of new technology on our carbon-free future, plus broader environmental issues. Jonny also publishes the Berlin cultural magazine LOLA as well as managing the creative production for Next Generation Living Magazine.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

electrofuel floating offshore wind Sweden green hydrogen electrofuel floating offshore wind Sweden green hydrogen

Clean Power

Electrofuel Revolution Coming To Baltic Sea, & So Is Russia

As the Russian Baltic Fleet rattles its sword, renewable energy stakeholders in Sweden and elsewhere are eyeballing Baltic Sea offshore wind for a foothold...

12 hours ago
fossil fuel emissions fossil fuel emissions

Fossil Fuels

Two Perspectives On Fossil Fuels & Emissions — The Methane Problem

Last week, Exxon CEO Darren Woods told CNBC in an interview that carbon capture was going to be the next big thing in the...

June 27, 2022

Fossil Fuels

Two Perspectives On Fossil Fuels & Emissions — The Exxon Video

Exxon CEO Darren Woods speaks of how the company is positioning itself to thrive in a changing world.

June 27, 2022
green hydrogen ZeroAvia airports fuel cell aircraft green hydrogen ZeroAvia airports fuel cell aircraft

Clean Power

Biden Hydrogen Hub Program Doles Out Federal Dollars To Natural Gas Industry

The Biden administration is putting up $8 billion to build hydrogen hubs, many of them using natural gas and carbon capture.

June 9, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.