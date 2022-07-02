U.S. Solar Trade Association Expands Board of Directors at Pivotal Moment for Solar Industry

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Four companies, CEP Renewables, Kiewit Energy Group, Monarch Private Capital, and Moss & Associates, are joining the board of directors of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Additionally, the association named Laura Stern, co-CEO of Nautilus Solar Energy, vice-chair of its executive committee.

SEIA’s board of directors now consists of more than 50 companies from across the solar value chain, including installers, developers, manufacturers, financiers and service providers. SEIA is the national trade association for the U.S. solar and storage industries.

“These leading companies are joining SEIA’s board at a critical time for our industry, and I am optimistic that they will help us chart a strong path forward, even in the face of recent challenges,” said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper. “SEIA’s effectiveness is rooted in the strength and grit of our members, and we are thrilled to welcome fresh voices to the board. SEIA’s board of directors is now the largest in its history, and this strength in numbers will only help accelerate the growth of solar and storage in the United States.”

Executive committee vice-chair Laura Stern has served on the board of directors since 2014 and previously held the position of treasurer. Elections for a new treasurer are pending.

“I am honored to take on this new role as vice-chair of the executive committee and am excited for the opportunity to influence continued growth in the industry,” said Stern. “I welcome the new board members who bring additional expertise and look forward to working with them to achieve SEIA’s goals.”

CEP Renewables develops, engineers, and constructs utility-scale solar projects across North America. CEP focuses on challenging projects, such as repurposing brownfields and landfills to host renewable energy.

“As the CEO of CEP Renewables, I am proud to join the accomplished list of board members at SEIA,” said Gary Cicero, CEO of CEP Renewables. “SEIA’s mission aligns perfectly with CEP Renewables’ goal to increase access to solar energy across the United States while providing good-paying jobs to the hardworking people in our community. I’m honored to work with SEIA to increase renewable energy development throughout North America and create long-term solutions to fight the growing impacts of climate change.”

Kiewit is a large construction and engineering organization with roots dating back to 1884. The employee-owned organization has more than 40 years of experience developing renewable power projects, including completing more than 50 North American solar projects in the past 15 years, ranging from 2 megawatts (MW) to more than 1 gigawatt (GW).

“Kiewit is committed to advancing major renewable energy projects in North America,” said Mike Gammill, vice president of solar, Kiewit Energy Group. “Advancing these important projects requires a consistent, reliable supply of materials and construction teams. We are excited to be a part of SEIA’s critical work right now. Thousands of jobs and the future of solar energy are at stake.”

Monarch Private Capital is an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment fund manager, providing investors with opportunities in renewable energy, low-income housing, and other socially beneficial activities. Monarch was founded in 2005 and is based in Atlanta, GA.

“Monarch Private Capital is honored to join the SEIA Board of Directors as part of its mission to create clean power by investing in renewable energy projects,” said Robin Delmer, partner, co-founder and co-CEO of Monarch Private Capital. “We look forward to collaborating with SEIA and encouraging environmental, social, and governance tax credit equity investing, which accelerates direct investments in new renewable energy generation facilities and advances our country’s transition to a more sustainable future.”

Moss & Associates is a national construction management company. Moss Solar focuses on engineering, procurement, and construction for utility-scale solar projects, with more than 10 GW of project experience since its founding in 2004.

“I am honored and excited to join the SEIA Board of Directors,” said Alfredo Espinosa, vice president solar preconstruction, Moss. “As an organization, we have an ambitious vision for the solar and storage industry, which requires sound policies developed within a framework that takes the entire industry perspective into account.”

After months of turmoil caused by a Department of Commerce investigation into solar imports from Southeast Asia, in early June President Biden paused additional solar tariffs for two years and deployed the Defense Production Act to spur domestic manufacturing, providing critical certainty to the U.S. solar market. SEIA is advocating for additional policies to help solar reach 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030, including a long-term extension of the solar Investment Tax Credit and incentives for domestic manufacturing.

Learn more about SEIA’s policy vision.

Press release courtesy of SEIA.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here