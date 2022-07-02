Connect with us

Many states are racing towards the clean energy transition we need to unlock new economic opportunities and reduce emissions. Some are getting close, but none are yet on track. To achieve at least a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 (compared to 2005), states will need to act decisively before 2024. This is the race for us all to win. This is Sprint ‘24. The Sprint ’24 State Scorecard is a free resource to clarify each state’s progress on climate. Image courtesy of https://statescorecard.rmi.org/

New Scorecards Show Climate Progress of 6 Front-Runner States

RMI releases climate scorecards that track progress of six key US states based on climate commitments and greenhouse gas emissions

As midterm elections approach and Congress continues to debate federal climate and clean energy legislation, this week RMI released first-of-their-kind climate scorecards showing the progress of five key US states leading on climate and clean energy. The scorecards analyze state-level progress in California (full analysis coming soon), ColoradoIllinoisNew JerseyNew York, and Washington State.

These front-runner states are key to tackling climate-warming pollution nationwide. In addition to setting bold targets for clean energy and climate action, the states analyzed make up roughly a fifth of US greenhouse gas emissions.

“RMI’s scorecards shed light on two critical progress points for states: how climate commitments have been met with tangible actions already, and also the major gaps left in reaching clean energy and climate goals by the end of the decade,” said Jacob Corvidae, Principal for RMI’s US Program.

“We know the clean energy transition is already creating tremendous economic opportunity and gains, but if we are going to slash emissions in half by 2030, as climate science indicates that we must, then tracking and planning are absolutely essential — especially since these states have a unique ability to set the pace nationwide,” he said.

“The importance of state leadership at this moment can’t be overstated. States have the ability to leverage federal resources, plan for projects that center benefits for local communities, and act nimbly in a way that is limited on the federal level,” said Kyle Clark-Sutton, Manager in RMI’s US Program. “These scorecards show clear milestones and pathways to deliver on clean energy, transportation, and conservation goals this decade to maximize job creation, public health benefits, and future resilience.”

© 2021 Rocky Mountain Institute. Published with permission. Originally posted on RMI Outlet.

 
 
Since 1982, RMI (previously Rocky Mountain Institute) has advanced market-based solutions that transform global energy use to create a clean, prosperous and secure future. An independent, nonprofit think-and-do tank, RMI engages with businesses, communities and institutions to accelerate and scale replicable solutions that drive the cost-effective shift from fossil fuels to efficiency and renewables. Please visit http://www.rmi.org for more information.

