XPeng & NIO Score Nearly 30,000 Sales Combined In June

Chinese smart electric vehicle startups XPeng and NIO certainly have their differences — plenty of them — but they’ve also followed almost parallel paths with regards to their production and sales ramp-ups. Also, they both joined the US stock market, which has made them particularly interesting to many people outside of China. That aligns well with the fact that they are both inching their way into Western auto markets, unlike most Chinese EV startups. So, when a new month starts, it’s always interesting to have a look at how the two young companies are doing in terms of monthly sales.

Comparing XPeng & NIO Sales in 2022

Last month, the two tech-focused automakers combined for nearly 30,000 vehicle deliveries. XPeng logged a bit more (15,295), but NIO also had a solid month (12,961).

In terms of growth year over year, XPeng’s 15,295 deliveries in June meant 133% growth year over year. NIO’s 12,961 deliveries in June meant 60% growth year over year.

Looking at the second quarter as a whole, XPeng logged 34,422 deliveries (98% growth year over year), while NIO logged 25,059 deliveries (14.4% growth year over year).

So far in 2022, XPeng has scored 68,983 deliveries, while NIO has scored 50,827. XPeng reports that its year-over-year growth int he first half of the year (124%) is the highest among all “emerging automakers in Chinese.” More broadly, I’m sure you could say it’s the highest among all automakers in China (big legacy automakers aren’t growing at +100%), and I couldn’t even name an automaker anywhere in the world that launched more than two years ago that has seen faster growth.

NIO passed 200,000 cumulative deliveries in May, while XPeng just passed that milestone in June. However, at this rate, it won’t be long before XPeng slides past NIO in terms of cumulative lifetime deliveries. NIO was sitting at 217,897 cumulative deliveries at the end of June, and XPeng had 18,000+ more sales in the first half of the year. In theory, XPeng should surpass NIO in cumulative sales by the end of 2022. Of course, that’s just the case if the trends hold.

XPeng & NIO Model Sales

As far as model-specific delivery numbers in June, the breakdown was as follows:

XPeng Sales

P7 — 8,045

P5 — 5,598

G3 and G3i — 1,652

NIO Sales

ES6 — 5,100

ET7 — 4,349

EC6 — 1,828

ES8 — 1,684

Continuing Evolution

NIO is now showing off its hot new ES7, a “mid-large five-seater smart electric SUV.” Deliveries begin in August 2022. “The ES7 is the first SUV product based on NIO Technology 2.0 (NT2.0), the latest technology platform of the Company.” The ES7 looks like it should be a big hit. It will help NIO to continue boosting its sales year over year. As much as XPeng has been doing so? Perhaps. We’ll see. However …

XPeng is also bringing another model to market soon. The G9 should arrive in September. XPeng calls the G9 the company’s new “flagship SUV.” Stay tuned.

Additionally, XPeng is on the verge of launching “City Navigation Guided Pilot.” Stay tuned for more details on that. We have pieces coming soon that dive into this semi-autonomous driving development. The short teaser: it’s probably the most advanced driver-assist suite on the planet outside of Tesla’s FSD Beta software suite.

