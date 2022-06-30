MG4 Electric Crossover — Hot New China-Powered EV for Europe

MG Motor is releasing a new vehicle that is far hotter than anything I thought MG would ever deliver. Furthermore, it’s a compact hatchback! The design team deserves an award for this one. The hot new electric vehicle is the MG4 Electric. I dare to say, if MG tried to enter the US with this vehicle, it would be a hit.

The New MG4 is a Stunner!

Notably, this is “the first MG model based on the intelligent new MSP (Modular Scalable Platform) developed by MG’s parent company SAIC Motor.” Ahhh … the Chinese are behind this. SAIC has certainly figured out what works well in China. How much success can it have in the UK and Europe?

It’s not quite the same, but one thing I will say is the front of the MG4 Electric looks a lot like the front of Cupra Born or the XPeng G3. The Born came to mind first, but the similarity to the G3 is even more striking.

Here are some specs on the beauty:

Range of up to 350 or 450 kilometres (WLTP cycle), depending on battery

51 kWh or 64 kWh battery

125 kW powertrain for the smaller battery version, 150 kW for the larger battery version

0-100 km/h in <8 seconds

160 km/h top speed

length of 4,287 mm

width of 1,836 mm

height of 1,504 mm.

The MG4 Electric will hit European markets in the 4th quarter of 2022.

Other variants of the MG4 Electric are in store for the future, including an all-wheel drive option.

“The MG4 Electric is currently undergoing a final, 120,000-kilometre endurance test under various conditions in Europe. It’s the first MG model for Europe to be based on the MSP (Modular Scalable Platform) for battery-powered vehicles, which has been developed by parent company SAIC Motor.

“The intelligent, modular architecture offers many benefits in terms of flexibility, use of space, safety, driving experience, weight saving, and advanced technologies. Its scalable design is suitable for wheelbases ranging from 2,650 to 3,100 mm, which allows designing various body styles for different segments on the same platform, varying from hatchback and notchback saloons to SUVs and vans. The Modular Scalable Platform therefore plays an important role in MG’s growth strategy for Europe.”

So says MG Motor.

Mr. Zhu Jun, Deputy Chief Engineer of SAIC Motor, says: “In the ‘ONE PACK’ battery system developed by SAIC Motor, the projection area of all batteries on the Modular Scalable Platform is the same; the connectors related to other components are also the same. Under this design concept, theoretically, batteries ranging from 40 kWh to 150 kWh can be easily achieved. It can meet the energy requirements of the A0 to D class models, providing users with flexible and diverse choices. Users can buy a small battery first, and then replace and upgrade when a longer range is needed.”

“The ‘ONE PACK’ is an innovative designed battery. With its recumbent battery cell arrangement, the minimum height of the battery can reach to an industry-leading 110 mm and results in a substantial increase in effective space utilization. Coupled with the redesign of the corresponding cooling system, the ‘ONE PACK’ battery offers three major advantages: ultra-high integration, ultra-long life and ‘zero thermal runaway’ safety protection.”

What do you think of this new electric crossover from MG Motor? What do you think of SAIC’s approach to entering the European market? What do you think of MG’s MGS and ONE PACK approach? What do you think of the MG4 looking like an XPeng, or at least a close cousin of an XPeng?

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here