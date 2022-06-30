Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
MG4

Cars

MG4 Electric Crossover — Hot New China-Powered EV for Europe

“New model, new platform, new class: MG Motor is set to hit the ground running in the full-electric hatchback class with the all-new MG4 Electric Crossover!”

Published

MG Motor is releasing a new vehicle that is far hotter than anything I thought MG would ever deliver. Furthermore, it’s a compact hatchback! The design team deserves an award for this one. The hot new electric vehicle is the MG4 Electric. I dare to say, if MG tried to enter the US with this vehicle, it would be a hit.

The New MG4 is a Stunner!

MG4 Electric. Image courtesy of MG Motor.

MG4 Electric. Image courtesy of MG Motor.

Notably, this is “the first MG model based on the intelligent new MSP (Modular Scalable Platform) developed by MG’s parent company SAIC Motor.” Ahhh … the Chinese are behind this. SAIC has certainly figured out what works well in China. How much success can it have in the UK and Europe?

It’s not quite the same, but one thing I will say is the front of the MG4 Electric looks a lot like the front of Cupra Born or the XPeng G3. The Born came to mind first, but the similarity to the G3 is even more striking.

MG4 Electric. Image courtesy of MG Motor.

XPeng G3. Image courtesy of XPeng.

XPeng G3. Image courtesy of XPeng.

MG4 Electric. Image courtesy of MG Motor.

Cupra Born. Image courtesy of Cupra.

Here are some specs on the beauty:

  • Range of up to 350 or 450 kilometres (WLTP cycle), depending on battery
  • 51 kWh or 64 kWh battery
  • 125 kW powertrain for the smaller battery version, 150 kW for the larger battery version
  • 0-100 km/h in <8 seconds
  • 160 km/h top speed
  • length of 4,287 mm
  • width of 1,836 mm
  • height of 1,504 mm.

The MG4 Electric will hit European markets in the 4th quarter of 2022.

MG4 Electric interior. Image courtesy of MG Motor.

MG4 Electric disguised in camouflage … then photographed by MG photographers. Image courtesy of MG Motor.

Other variants of the MG4 Electric are in store for the future, including an all-wheel drive option.

“The MG4 Electric is currently undergoing a final, 120,000-kilometre endurance test under various conditions in Europe. It’s the first MG model for Europe to be based on the MSP (Modular Scalable Platform) for battery-powered vehicles, which has been developed by parent company SAIC Motor.

“The intelligent, modular architecture offers many benefits in terms of flexibility, use of space, safety, driving experience, weight saving, and advanced technologies. Its scalable design is suitable for wheelbases ranging from 2,650 to 3,100 mm, which allows designing various body styles for different segments on the same platform, varying from hatchback and notchback saloons to SUVs and vans. The Modular Scalable Platform therefore plays an important role in MG’s growth strategy for Europe.”

So says MG Motor.

Mr. Zhu Jun, Deputy Chief Engineer of SAIC Motor, says: “In the ‘ONE PACK’ battery system developed by SAIC Motor, the projection area of all batteries on the Modular Scalable Platform is the same; the connectors related to other components are also the same. Under this design concept, theoretically, batteries ranging from 40 kWh to 150 kWh can be easily achieved. It can meet the energy requirements of the A0 to D class models, providing users with flexible and diverse choices. Users can buy a small battery first, and then replace and upgrade when a longer range is needed.”

“The ‘ONE PACK’ is an innovative designed battery. With its recumbent battery cell arrangement, the minimum height of the battery can reach to an industry-leading 110 mm and results in a substantial increase in effective space utilization. Coupled with the redesign of the corresponding cooling system, the ‘ONE PACK’ battery offers three major advantages: ultra-high integration, ultra-long life and ‘zero thermal runaway’ safety protection.”

MG4 Electric looks short from the rear. Image courtesy of MG Motor.

MG4 Electric powertrain. Image courtesy of MG Motor.

MG4 Electric battery pack. Image courtesy of MG Motor.

What do you think of this new electric crossover from MG Motor? What do you think of SAIC’s approach to entering the European market? What do you think of MG’s MGS and ONE PACK approach? What do you think of the MG4 looking like an XPeng, or at least a close cousin of an XPeng?

 
Check out our brand new E-Bike Guide. If you're curious about electric bikes, this is the best place to start your e-mobility journey!
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Hot New Citroën ë-C4 X Tickling UK

Citroën has a hot new 100% electric vehicle, the ë-C4 X, and it just entered the UK. As Citroën describes the ë-C4 X, it...

8 hours ago

Sticky Post

Electric Car Sales: Global Top 20

Global plugin vehicle registrations were up 55% in May 2022 compared to May 2021. With the China covid lockdown effects easing, sales have recovered...

2 days ago
green hydrogen hub aircraft zeroe airbus green hydrogen hub aircraft zeroe airbus

Aviation

Green Hydrogen in Play For Airbus Hydrogen Hub Scheme

As global green hydrogen supply chain ramps up, Airbus dreams of airport hydrogen hubs to fuel zero emission flight.

2 days ago

Cars

The UK Gives South Africa R3.7 Million To Fund Skills Training Projects For Jobs in The EV Sector

The automobile assembly and motor vehicle component manufacturing industry is a critical pillar of the South African economy. Before the Covid19 pandemic, South Africa’s...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.