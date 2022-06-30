Hot New Citroën ë-C4 X Tickling UK

Citroën has a hot new 100% electric vehicle, the ë-C4 X, and it just entered the UK. As Citroën describes the ë-C4 X, it is a “four-door fastback elegance with added SUV attitude” and it “combines the elegant silhouette of a fastback with the modern attitude of an SUV, whilst maintaining the timeless refinement and spaciousness of a four-door model.”

I’m not really sure what kind of attitude an SUV inherently has, but I guess that’s a thing? Let us know down in the comments if you have insight into what SUV attitude is.

The brand new ë-C4 X includes the following:

100kW powertrain

range of up to 223 miles (WLTP-certified)

510-litre boot (trunk)

“Many customers have told us they want an affordable, responsible and elegant alternative to the mass of hatchback and SUV offerings in the volume compact car segment,” says Citroën Global CEO Vincent Cobée, “and this is our best interpretation of that need — a forward-looking, distinctive cross design that delivers all the comfort, technology, safety and value you expect from Citroën, but also outstanding roominess and limousine versatility, with the benefit of zero-emission, all-electric power.”

What do you think? It certainly looks appealing to me, and like a vehicle that could sell very well in the UK, a market growing in its love for SUVs but with a bit more style sense than the average Suburban-driving American.

All images courtesy of Citroën/Stellantis.

