Homebuilt Electric Airplane, Rolls-Royce Electric Aviation, Polestar on Nasdaq, & More EV News

A homebuilt electric plane, the Rolls-Royce goal of leading the electric aviation market, hydrogen infrastructure for airports, and more electric aviation news is just the tip of the EV news roundup this week. Also, regarding the water, Cara Delevingne offers wise words and urges people to avoid fast fashion and diesel engines. Plus, Polestar launches on the stock market, the Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX breaks its own efficiency record, and an unprecedented vehicle-to-grid pilot program wraps up in the UK. FedEx, Lucid Air, Ford, GM, and others also bring good news to the table.

50 My Ami Buggy units went on sale from 12.00 a.m. on Tuesday 21 June. They were all sold out in 17 minutes and 28 seconds.

“My Ami Buggy is built for adventure and embodies freedom of movement and a holiday vibe with its passenger compartment open to the outside. Instead of doors, it features metal tube gates. Similarly, the roof has gone, and in its place is a canvas that can be rolled back so you can enjoy the open air.

“It’s difficult to miss out on its adventurous style – with its unusual Khaki bodywork, its wheel arches, its front and rear bumpers and its golden wheel rims. It’s also difficult to resist its set of yellow accessories that gives a vitaminized look.

“Available in 9 countries, Ami has already won over 21.000 customers in Europe since its commercial launch in April 2020. The dazzling success of this limited edition shows just how incredibly enthusiastic people are about exclusive versions of this mobility object.”

Reuters adds: “‘Sorry Elon, the only way to get one is to buy us’, Citroen wrote on a billboard at Paris’ Gare de L’Est train station, referring to the Tesla CEO’s appetite for deals, which has recently included a $44 billion bid for Twitter.”

Electric Marine Vehicles

The future of electric racing on water comes to the Goodwood Festival of Speed

“The UIM E1 World Championship is delighted to announce that the RaceBird, the all-electric foiling raceboat that will compete in the inaugural season, [was] on display in the UK for the first time at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed’s Future Lab.”

Hollywood star and model Cara Delevingne makes sustainability plea with E1 Series in Venice:

“Model and actor Cara Delevingne has urged people to avoid fast fashion and diesel engine pitfalls during an interview, embracing World Ocean Day (June 8th). The Suicide Squad star is passionate about the planet and has followed up her in interest in electric racing series Formula E, with an appearance in Venice alongside its hotly anticipated on-water counterpart, E1 Series.”

“There’s way too much plastic in the world. You know, if you do eat meat, find out where it’s coming from to try and plant as many trees. Be a seed pollinator wherever you go. I mean there’s just so many different things you could do, especially not buying into fast fashion, go looking for brands who are doing things which are recyclable and reusable.” — Cara Delevingne

Sophi Horne, Designer of the RaceBird and Founder & Chairman of SeaBird Technologies, commented: “Less than two years ago, the RaceBird was just a design on paper. To see it fully realized amongst the most exciting, futuristic technologies in the world feels like we’ve come full-circle. I hope attendees will enjoy experiencing the boat for the first time and will learn a lot about the pioneering technologies employed in its development.”

In case you missed it: An electrifying public debut for the RaceBird in Venice

Electric Cars

VISION EQXX breaks its own efficiency record on a 1,202 km summer road trip from Stuttgart (Germany) to Silverstone (UK) on a single battery charge

“The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX beats its own efficiency record in real-world driving with another 1,000 km+ (621 mile+) journey on a single battery charge. Following its initial record-breaking drive from Stuttgart to Cassis (France) in April, the research vehicle set the bar even higher, with a 1,202- kilometer (747 mile) road trip from Stuttgart to Silverstone in the UK. After negotiating an autobahn closure and requesting cross-country diversion near Stuttgart, the VISION EQXX crossed the French border near Strasbourg then cruised across northern France at highway speeds to Calais, where it boarded the Eurotunnel. Continuing its journey in the UK, it took the M25 around London then stopped off at Mercedes- Benz Grand Prix in Brackley. Waiting to greet it there were the Formula 1 and Formula E experts who helped develop its advanced drivetrain. The VISION EQXX then carried on to Silverstone, where it was welcomed by special guest driver Nyck de Vries. The Dutchman, who races for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E team, opted not to go easy on the research vehicle, taking it up to its maximum speed limit of 87 mph on the iconic British race track. Making the most of the occasion, he completed 11 laps, using the last of the charge on the pit lane. Throughout the road trip, the VISION EQXX took advantage of its innovative thermal management system to achieve an average consumption of 8.3 kWh/100 km in the face of heavy traffic and summer temperatures.”

VISION EQXX — the trip log in figures:

Start Stuttgart Untertürkheim, June 21st, 2022, 08:15 CEST Arrival Silverstone, June 22nd, 2022, 18:02 BST Travel route Untertürkheim, Reims, Calais, Brackley Driving distance 1,202 kilometers (747 miles) Total driving time (over two days) 14 hours and 30 minutes Average speed 83 km/h (52 mph) Maximum speed 140 km/h (87 mph) Average consumption 8.3 kWh per 100 km (62 miles)

Polestar 5 electric 4-door GT to debut exclusive new Polestar electric powertrain

Pete Allen, Head of Polestar UK R&D, says: “Polestar 5 is shaping up to be a superb 4-door GT and a true Polestar at heart. The platform combines low-volume performance car attributes with modern technological advances to bring light-weight, high-rigidity sports car chassis technology into mass production.”

Polestar lists successfully on Nasdaq

“Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, begins trading on the Nasdaq in New York as of 24 June. Polestar will trade under the ticker PSNY.

“The US listing marks another significant milestone for the brand that launched in 2017 and has already become a global electric car company. A unique combination of start-up agility with access to established automotive OEM manufacturing expertise and capacity, Polestar has launched two award winning cars and has more than 55,000 of them on the road, globally.”

“This is a hugely proud moment for the entire team at Polestar,” says Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar. “We will now open a new chapter in our story that can be summarised in one word – growth. By 2025 we aim to be selling 290,000 cars per year, 10 times as many as we sold in 2021. We already have a real and successful business; this listing gives us the funds and platform to help deliver our ambitious future plans and drive industry-leading sustainability goals forward.”

Nissan to supply Formula E Gen3 powertrains to McLaren Racing

“YOKOHAMA, Japan — Nissan and McLaren Racing announced today a multi-year technical collaboration, which will commence at the beginning of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season.

“With McLaren Racing confirming its participation in the sport from Season 9 of the all-electric series, the partnership will see the Japanese automaker supply its Nissan EV powertrain technology to the famous British team for the entirety of the Formula E Gen3 era.”

Autonomy EV subscription expands to Monterey, Santa Cruz, and nearby cities

“Autonomy’s subscription model offers a new radical solution to the rising demand for electric cars. An additional advantage is the company’s stock of Model 3s that are available for delivery or pickup within weeks (while supplies last), compared with the six- to nine-month wait for a lease or loan.”

Elli and MITNETZ STROM publish concept for smart grid integration of EVs

“Elli, a brand of the Volkswagen Group, and MITNETZ STROM have now launched the nationwide pilot project for smart grid integration of electric vehicles. In the first step, around 20 drivers of Volkswagen models ID.31, ID.42 or ID.53 are involved in making electric cars part of the energy system in the future and increasingly using green electricity from the region for charging.”

Lucid Motors lease calculator: How much does it cost to lease a Lucid Air?

“You can see the Lucid Air Grand Touring priced at its original price of $140,500 with 15,000 miles annually, a 48 month lease term, with $10,000 down, minus the $7,500 federal tax credit (which is awesome to apply to a lease), you are paying $13,071 at signing and then a monthly lease payment of about $2,076.”

Aptera and leading in-wheel powertrain maker Elaphe announce strategic deal for electric motors

“Aptera Motors announces deal worth several hundred million euros to source distributed drive platform technologies from Elaphe. The deal is another leap forward for Aptera to enter series production in record time. Located in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Elaphe is a technology leader for in-wheel powertrains, and is Aptera’s vendor of record for the electric propulsion system. The arrangement includes a detailed plan to scale production in Slovenia, and then extend production to the US.”

Ford speeds toward an all-electric, connected future In Europe. It has chosen Valencia Plant, Spain, for next-gen EV architecture.

“Ford takes next step in its transformation; selects Valencia plant as best positioned to produce vehicles based on a next-generation electric vehicle architecture”

“Ford reiterates its commitment to Germany with a $2 billion investment in a state-of-the-art electric vehicle center in Cologne, where production will start in late 2023”

“Advances Ford’s goal to achieve zero emissions for all vehicle sales in Europe and carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035”

Electric Trucks & Vans

FedEx continues advancing fleet electrification goals with latest 150 electric vehicle delivery from BrightDrop

“FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced today it has received its first 150 electric delivery vehicles from BrightDrop, the technology startup from General Motors (GM) decarbonizing last-mile delivery.

“This marks a critical milestone for FedEx as the company plans to transform its entire parcel pickup and delivery (PUD) fleet to all-electric, zero-tailpipe emissions by 2040, and comes just months after BrightDrop’s commercialization of the Zevo 600 as the fastest vehicle to market in GM’s history.

“At FedEx, we have ambitious sustainability goals, and our phased approach to vehicle electrification is a crucial part of our roadmap to achieve carbon neutral global operations,” said Mitch Jackson, Chief Sustainability Officer, FedEx. “In just under six months, we’ve taken delivery of 150 BrightDrop Zevo 600s for our parcel pickup and delivery fleet. In today’s climate of chip shortages and supply chain issues, that’s no ordinary feat and a true testament to the collaboration between FedEx and BrightDrop.”

$16M for commercial zero-emission vehicle infrastructure awarded in seconds

“PASADENA, CA — Demonstrating the high demand for charging infrastructure among electric-vehicle fleet owners, Energy Infrastructure Incentives for Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles (EnergIIZE) Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast Track’s funding allocation of $16.24M was fully subscribed within seconds of opening.”

“The EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles Project is funded by the California Energy Commission and implemented by CALSTART. EnergIIZE, with a total authorized allocation of $276 million through 2026, provides incentives to purchase infrastructure equipment for medium- and heavy-duty (MD/HD) zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) operated and domiciled in California.”

EV Charging

Plug and Charge: As easy as topping off a tank

“GM is committed to delivering a simplified, efficient and accessible EV charging experience. We’re on a journey to make EV charging as easy as topping off a tank with gas. Today, the company is taking its next step on that journey and expanding its existing collaboration with EVgo to add a new Plug and Charge service to the Ultium Charge 360 ecosystem.

“GM is the first OEM to introduce a Plug and Charge feature to the company’s existing and future EVs that is designed to work on multiple, public networks in North America.”

British Gas and Osprey Charging Network partner to accelerate fleet electrification

“British Gas, the UK’s largest energy and home services company, has partnered with Osprey Charging, one of the UK’s largest networks of rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging points, to help transition its vehicles to an all-electric fleet and simplify the charging process for its drivers.

“The partnership provides British Gas engineers with direct access to Osprey’s nationwide network of over 300 rapid charging stations throughout the UK, creating a simple driver experience and centralised fleet billing to support British Gas’ electric fleet operations.”

“With around 9,000 vehicles, British Gas is one of the UK’s biggest fleet operators and is working towards converting its entire fleet to become fully electric under its net-zero ambition.”

New EV chargers coming to Quebec

“Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That’s why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EVs) in Quebec and across the country.”

Investing in EV charging infrastructure makes it easier for Canadians to get around in their zero-emission vehicles. We’re investing $4M to help @PropulsionQC install up to 680 new Level-2 #EV chargers across Quebec. pic.twitter.com/MMBY91frLj — Natural Resources (@NRCan) June 23, 2022

Marie Hubbard took part in the Electric Nation V2G trial using her Nissan e-NV200 campervan

“At a time when the UK is facing a number of energy challenges, in areas including security of supply, increasing prices, and the need to achieve Net Zero, the Electric Nation V2G project has demonstrated that EV drivers can reduce their energy bills by using vehicle to grid (V2G) charging.”

“Electric Nation, an Innovation project of Western Power Distribution (WPD), in partnership with CrowdCharge, recruited 100 Nissan electric vehicle (EV) owners in the Midlands, South West England and South Wales to take part in the trial of V2G smart charging technology. The project is now complete and the findings are being published.

“Funded through the Network Innovation Allowance (NIA), Electric Nation is different to other V2G projects because it partnered with more than one energy supplier and allowed many different import and export tariff types. This means that the trial was a more realistic simulation of a future world in which many streets will have a number of EVs using V2G chargers operated by different energy suppliers.”

Macerich boosts EV charging capacity at 12 properties through collaboration with Electrify America

“Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of major regional town centers in top markets, is adding public, ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at 12 properties in six states through its ongoing collaboration with Electrify America.”

EV charging stations at 12 Macerich properties include:

New Jersey: Freehold Raceway Mall (Freehold)

Freehold Raceway Mall (Freehold) New York: Queens Center (New York City) and Green Acres Mall (Long Island)

Queens Center (New York City) and Green Acres Mall (Long Island) California: Broadway Plaza (Walnut Creek) and Fashion Fair (Fresno)

Broadway Plaza (Walnut Creek) and Fashion Fair (Fresno) Colorado: FlatIron Crossing (Broomfield) and Twenty Ninth Street (Boulder)

FlatIron Crossing (Broomfield) and Twenty Ninth Street (Boulder) Virginia: Tysons Corner Center (Northern Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C.)

Tysons Corner Center (Northern Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C.) Illinois: Fashion Outlets of Chicago (Rosemont, just outside Chicago)

Fashion Outlets of Chicago (Rosemont, just outside Chicago) California: Pacific View (Ventura)

Pacific View (Ventura) New Jersey: Deptford Mall (Deptford)

Deptford Mall (Deptford) New York: Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls (Niagara Falls, New York) — coming soon

EV Connect acquired by Schneider Electric to accelerate EV revolution

“EV Connect, Inc., a premier electric vehicle (EV) charging solution provider, announced that it has been acquired by Schneider Electric, the leader in energy management and automation. With a strong foundation in sustainability and eMobility, Schneider Electric’s acquisition of EV Connect will enable the Company to accelerate its growth. Along with the current management team, CEO and founder Jordan Ramer will continue to lead EV Connect’s operations as a distinct subsidiary, with continued focus on customer service and the Company’s overall mission.”

ABB E-mobility opens its largest DC fast charger production facility in Italy

16,000m 2 E-mobility Centre of Excellence represents an investment of $30 million

E-mobility Centre of Excellence represents an investment of $30 million Site also features a dedicated 3,200m 2 development and prototyping space devoted to R&D

development and prototyping space devoted to R&D ABB E-mobility innovations include the Terra 360, which can deliver 100km of range in less than three minutes

Electric Aviation

Rolls-Royce is officially announcing the development of turbogenerator technology, which includes a new small engine designed for hybrid-electric applications.

Rob Watson, President — Rolls Royce Electrical: “Rolls-Royce will be the leading provider of all-electric and hybrid-electric power and propulsion systems for Advanced Air Mobility and will scale this technology over time to larger platforms. I would like to thank the German Government for their support. As part of our strategy, we are looking at offering the complete sustainable solution for our customers. This means extending routes that electric flight can support through our turbogenerator technology. This will advance hybrid-electric flight and mean more passengers will be able to travel further on low to net zero emissions aircraft.”

“Rolls-Royce is officially announcing the development of turbogenerator technology, which includes a new small engine designed for hybrid-electric applications. The system will be an on-board power source with scalable power offerings and will complement the Rolls-Royce Electrical propulsion portfolio, enabling extended range on sustainable aviation fuels and later as it comes available through hydrogen combustion.

“Current battery technology means all-electric propulsion will enable eVTOL and fixed wing commuter aircraft for short flights in and between cities and island-hopping in locations like Norway and the Scottish Isles. By developing turbogenerator technology, that will be scaled to serve a power range between 500 kW and 1200 kW, we can open up new longer routes that our electric battery powered aircraft can also support.

“Rolls-Royce experts based in Germany, Norway and Hungary are developing the turbogenerator design and working on its system integration and are focused on ensuring smart power distribution during flight. The turbogenerator will recharge batteries after take-off or power propellers directly, enabling aircraft to switch between power sources in flight. The research and development of this technology is being part funded by the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.”

Airbus and Linde to cooperate on hydrogen infrastructure for airports

“Airbus and Linde, a leading global industrial gases and engineering company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work on the development of hydrogen infrastructure at airports worldwide.

“The agreement follows a cooperation agreement signed in Singapore in February and covers collaboration on global supply chains for hydrogen, from production to airport storage, including the integration of refuelling into normal ground handling operations. Both companies will define and launch pilot projects at several airports from early 2023 onwards. In addition, Airbus and Linde will analyse the potential of Power-to-Liquid fuels — a type of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) made from the synthetically produced liquid hydrocarbon through the conversion of renewable electricity.”

Retired Fredericton engineer’s ultralight plane powered by electricity

“Ray St-Laurent owns an electric car. And an electric lawnmower. And an electric snowblower.

“‘Whatever is new and neat’ tends to pique the interest of the retired mechanical engineer.

“But the electric plane the Fredericton man built by repurposing an electric motorcycle motor is certainly the most unique addition to his electric fleet.”

Other

Solar Camper

“A one of a kind off-grid cabin on wheels, completely integrated with GoSun’s breakthrough solar products. Innovative design and super efficient appliances allow you to go much further than traditional campers and RVs.”

Batteries

U.S. DOE awards Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Prize

“EERE’s Vehicle Technologies Office and the Advanced Manufacturing Office announced the winners of a competition designed to develop processes to capture 90% of all discarded lithium-based batteries in the United States for reintroduction of key materials into the U.S. supply chain. The four winning teams will split the $2 million prize.”

Imperial and E3 Lithium form strategic agreement on lithium pilot project in Alberta

“Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) and E3 Lithium (TSXV: ETMC, OTCQX: EEMMF) announced today a collaboration to advance a lithium-extraction pilot in Alberta, exploring the redevelopment of an historic oil field into a potential new leading source of lithium for Canada’s growing critical minerals industry.

“The pilot will support E3 Lithium’s Clearwater project, which will draw lithium from under the Leduc oil field, Imperial’s historic discovery that first launched major oil and gas development in Western Canada. E3 Lithium’s proprietary technology is designed to extract the critical mineral from the lithium-rich brine, with potential for commercial development of battery-grade products.”

Umicore and Idemitsu to jointly develop high-performance solid-state battery materials

“Umicore and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd have agreed to jointly develop high-performance catholyte materials for solid-state batteries, combining their respective expertise in cathode active materials and solid electrolytes, and aiming to provide the technological breakthrough to extend the driving range and thereby propel e-mobility.”

SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, today introduced NORYL™ NHP8000VT3 resin, a product well suited for insulation film used in electric vehicle (EV) battery modules to help improve protection against short circuits and fire propagation.

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

U.S. Joint Office of Energy and Transportation accepting nominations for Electric Vehicle Working Group

“The Joint Office of Energy and Transportation is seeking nominations for the Federal Advisory Committee Act Electric Vehicle (EV) Working Group, which aims to provide recommendations on EV development, adoption, and integration across the United States. Submit your nominations by July 15 to EVWG@ee.doe.gov.”

U.S. DOE awards nearly $58 million to reduce industrial emissions

“DOE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office selected 30 projects to create technological innovations that help achieve cleaner, more efficient manufacturing and give rise to the next generation of industrial processes for clean energy technologies.”

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here