Joe Biden’s Bold Bet on Vehicle Charging

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has announced $700 million in private sector commitments to build and expand the vehicle charging infrastructure needed to transition to zero-emission cars and trucks.

The National EV Charging Initiative — made up of groups that represent many of the companies pledging these investments and workforce development efforts today — has been coordinating public and private efforts to deliver a broad and equitable charging infrastructure.

“Given the task before us, we need both public and private investments in charging infrastructure to scale up as quickly as possible — and deliver a clean-driving future,” said Colleen Quinn, president of eMobility Advisors and one of the coalition’s organizers. “The announcement from President Biden today demonstrates that the private sector is stepping up to do its part.”

The National EV Charging Initiative released Guiding Principles last year on how these charging investments should be made. The principles are meant to help guide how the historic $7.5 billion investment in charging included in the bipartisan infrastructure law will be spent, and to help galvanize other investments.

“Given the spike in gasoline prices, the economic case for electric cars and trucks gets stronger every day,” said Max Baumhefner, a senior advocate at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council). “But drivers need the assurance that they can fill up with electricity as easily as they can with gasoline. This combination of bold private and public investments will help provide Americans that certainty.”

The members of the EV Charging Initiative are working together and with states and the administration to ensure that the buildout of the EV charging network is done expeditiously and consistent with the inclusive values put forth by the Biden administration.

The National EV Charging Initiative brings together automakers, power providers, electric vehicle and charging industry leaders, labor, and public interest groups to signal they are ready, willing and able to support federal action on a national charging network for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Members collaborate to accelerate shovel-ready charging infrastructure projects that will put people to work, infuse the economy with billions of dollars of investment, and increase access to clean transportation. More information here: https://www.evcharginginitiative.com/

Originally published on NRDC.

