Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of EVgo.

Clean Transport

Joe Biden’s Bold Bet on Vehicle Charging

Published

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has announced $700 million in private sector commitments to build and expand the vehicle charging infrastructure needed to transition to zero-emission cars and trucks.

The National EV Charging Initiative — made up of groups that represent many of the companies pledging these investments and workforce development efforts today — has been coordinating public and private efforts to deliver a broad and equitable charging infrastructure.

“Given the task before us, we need both public and private investments in charging infrastructure to scale up as quickly as possible — and deliver a clean-driving future,” said Colleen Quinn, president of eMobility Advisors and one of the coalition’s organizers. “The announcement from President Biden today demonstrates that the private sector is stepping up to do its part.”

The National EV Charging Initiative released Guiding Principles last year on how these charging investments should be made. The principles are meant to help guide how the historic $7.5 billion investment in charging included in the bipartisan infrastructure law will be spent, and to help galvanize other investments.

“Given the spike in gasoline prices, the economic case for electric cars and trucks gets stronger every day,” said Max Baumhefner, a senior advocate at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council). “But drivers need the assurance that they can fill up with electricity as easily as they can with gasoline. This combination of bold private and public investments will help provide Americans that certainty.”

The members of the EV Charging Initiative are working together and with states and the administration to ensure that the buildout of the EV charging network is done expeditiously and consistent with the inclusive values put forth by the Biden administration.

The National EV Charging Initiative brings together automakers, power providers, electric vehicle and charging industry leaders, labor, and public interest groups to signal they are ready, willing and able to support federal action on a national charging network for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Members collaborate to accelerate shovel-ready charging infrastructure projects that will put people to work, infuse the economy with billions of dollars of investment, and increase access to clean transportation. More information here: https://www.evcharginginitiative.com/

Originally published on NRDC. 

 
Check out our brand new E-Bike Guide. If you're curious about electric bikes, this is the best place to start your e-mobility journey!
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

NRDC is the nation's most effective environmental action group, combining the grassroots power of 1.3 million members and online activists with the courtroom clout and expertise of more than 350 lawyers, scientists, and other professionals.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

US Has 6,000 Fast Charging Stations for EVs, Here’s Where They Are

Electric vehicles appear poised to drive into the mainstream — but where will they plug in? Courtesy of MIT Technology Review By Andrew Moseman

1 day ago

Cars

EV Charging Network: 8 Ways US States & Cities Can Make it Work

Electric vehicles (EVs) are on the rise in the United States, and so too is the nation’s EV charging network. The Biden administration aims...

5 days ago

Climate Change

Colorado Regulators Approve Plan That Phases Out Coal By 2031

With a unanimous decision, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has approved Xcel’s plan to accelerate the end of coal in the state. The...

5 days ago

Clean Power

U.S. Dept. of Energy Joins New Federal–State Partnership to Grow Domestic Offshore Wind Supply Chain

New Partnership Will Advance Rapid U.S. Offshore Wind Deployment, Create Good-Paying Jobs to Equitably Benefit Local Communities and Increase Energy Security

6 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.