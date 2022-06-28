Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Electrify America.

Clean Transport

US Has 6,000 Fast Charging Stations for EVs, Here’s Where They Are

Electric vehicles appear poised to drive into the mainstream — but where will they plug in?

Courtesy of MIT Technology Review

By Andrew Moseman

Published

The United States has around 150,000 fuel stations to refill its fleet of fossil-fuel-burning vehicles. Despite the rapid growth of all-electric vehicles in America — 400,000 of them were sold in 2021, up from barely 10,000 in 2012 — the country has only 6,000 DC fast charging stations, the kind that can rapidly juice up a battery-powered car. (It has more than 48,000 charging stations of all kinds, which can take a few hours to charge a car — not including the fact that literally ANY standard outlet can be tasked with charging an EV.)

A glance at America’s charging map reveals an abundance of fast charging deserts. This makes sense, as EVs still represent less than 3% of new car sales. Large cities have a growing number of fast chargers, but not nearly enough to accommodate a major influx of EVs. Away from cities, these chargers are strung along interstate highways closely enough to allow electric cars safe passage. Otherwise, they are nearly nonexistent in rural America. And EV stations have a problem that gas stations don’t: “Even the fastest Tesla Supercharger is still going to take 15 minutes to put a couple hundred miles on the vehicle,” says Jeremy Michalek, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University and director of its Vehicle Electrification Group.

Michalek says American charging infrastructure lags far behind what’s needed for the whole country to transition to electric driving. On the bright side, there is time to catch up, because not all Americans will embrace EVs at once. Most early adopters were those with access to a charger at home in their garage or parking space. Those owners can wake up with a full battery and only need to rely on public chargers when they leave town on an extended trip. But as the country gets to higher levels of EV adoption, the current infrastructure won’t be enough. That is why Michalek says the US needs to prioritize bulking up the number of chargers at rest stops along well-traveled highways, especially as more people pile into electric cars for summertime road trips.

“As we get to higher levels of EV adoption, if we don’t have enough chargers for peak demand, the wait times are going to be unlike what we see with gas stations,” he says.

Charging dead zones will loom larger as more Americans consider an EV. Renters who do not have the option to install a home charger will be hesitant to go fully electric until they can feel confident a public plug will be there when they need it. And as more households drive only electric vehicles, it will be crucial that people can get to all the places they need (and want) to go.

The infrastructure bill that passed in November 2021 earmarked $7.5 billion for President Biden’s goal of having 500,000 chargers (individual plugs, not stations) around the nation. In the best case, Michalek envisions a public-private collaboration to build a robust national charging network. The Biden administration has pledged to install plugs throughout rural areas, while companies constructing charging stations across America will have a strong incentive to fill in the country’s biggest cities and most popular thoroughfares. After all, companies like Electrify America, EVgo, and ChargePoint charge customers per kilowatt-hour of energy they use, much like utilities.

Most new electric vehicles promise at least 250 miles on a full charge, and that number should keep ticking up. The farther cars can go without charging (or fast charging), the fewer anxious drivers will be stuck in lines waiting for a charging space to open. But make no mistake, Michalek says: an electric-car country needs a plethora of plugs, and soon.

EV Fast Charging Map

Currently, there are only 6,000 charging stations across the country, some with multiple chargers but others with only one or two. The Biden administration’s dream of having a half million charger plugs by 2030 may help ease the problem. But it’s about where those chargers go, not just how many there are. For EVs to really take off in the US, it’s crucial we shorten the gaps between stations now common along America’s less populated expanses. Image courtesy of [ALLIE SULLBERG, MIT]

Article courtesy of MIT Technology Review.

 
Check out our brand new E-Bike Guide. If you're curious about electric bikes, this is the best place to start your e-mobility journey!
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

EV Charging Network: 8 Ways US States & Cities Can Make it Work

Electric vehicles (EVs) are on the rise in the United States, and so too is the nation’s EV charging network. The Biden administration aims...

4 days ago

Clean Power

U.S. Dept. of Energy Joins New Federal–State Partnership to Grow Domestic Offshore Wind Supply Chain

New Partnership Will Advance Rapid U.S. Offshore Wind Deployment, Create Good-Paying Jobs to Equitably Benefit Local Communities and Increase Energy Security

5 days ago
Auto execs (and politicians) can’t seem to make up their minds about electric cars. Image Courtesy of Zach Shahan Auto execs (and politicians) can’t seem to make up their minds about electric cars. Image Courtesy of Zach Shahan

Batteries

Raw Material Costs For EVs Doubled During COVID — Is It Biden’s Fault?

The cost of materials for electric cars is putting a profit squeeze on automakers according to a report by AlixPartners. This is a long-term...

6 days ago

Clean Power

Solar Execs Flock to Washington to Urge Action on Reconciliation

Two dozen leading solar industry executives are in Washington this week urging Congress to pass critical clean energy policies in budget reconciliation legislation. This...

June 17, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.