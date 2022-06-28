CS Energy, Castillo Engineering & Amp Energy Partner to Deliver 25.4 MW Community Solar Portfolio in New York

CS Energy, Castillo Engineering and Amp Energy announced that they have partnered to deliver a portfolio of 25.4 MW of community solar projects in upstate New York. Ranging from 3.9 MW to 6.2 MW in size, all five projects will utilize bifacial modules mounted on fixed tilt racking and are part of the local utility’s community solar program. Four of the projects are currently under construction, with the fifth project expected to commence construction this month. All five projects are expected to achieve commercial operation by Q4 2022.

“We are excited to be able to work alongside CS Energy on this portfolio of projects, given their leadership in New York, diversified labor base, and competitive pricing, even despite current market conditions,” said Kevin Foster, Director of U.S. Projects at Amp Energy. “Through this partnership, we will be able to deliver more affordable clean energy to local communities throughout New York state, while also contributing to the state’s ambitious renewable portfolio standards.”

New York has become the top community solar market in the country with more than one gigawatt of community solar installed and operational across the state. New York also has the largest community solar project pipeline in the United States. This portfolio of projects contributes to the continued growth of community solar in the state, as well as the state’s goal to generate 70 percent of the state’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and the governor’s goal to achieve 10 gigawatts of solar by 2030 and ultimately achieving a carbon neutrality by 2050.

“Amp Energy is a global leader in distributed renewable energy generation, and we are looking forward to working alongside their team as we further expand our presence and megawatts put in place in New York state,” said Michael Garofalo, Vice President of Operations at CS Energy. “Castillo Engineering also continues to be a reliable, flexible and customer centric Engineer of Record, with a great deal of experience in this region, as we are pleased to be able to work closely with them on another set of impactful projects.”

“We are grateful to have again partnered with CS Energy due to our expertise in the New York market,” said Christopher Castillo, CEO of Castillo Engineering. “This is our second portfolio of community solar projects in New York this year and we look forward to working further with CS Energy on additional projects in this region.”

Courtesy of CS Energy News.

