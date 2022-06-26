Arizona DOT Wants You To Suggest Locations For EV Charging Stations

In another recent article, I discussed an innovative initiative in Washington (the state, not the district) to collect suggestions from the public about where EV charging stations are needed. In that case, they put up an interactive map where people could not only suggest new locations, but “heart” other people’s suggestions so officials could know what locations were the most popular.

When I looked at this interactive map, I could see that even in just one state, they were getting quite a few ideas from people. EV enthusiasts are the pioneers of a new technology, and many of us know a lot more about electric vehicles than most state officials and lawmakers. State officials who know they don’t know everything and look to get knowledge from people who know better are doing the right thing.

While it doesn’t have the pizzazz of Washington’s interactive map, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) seems to have people running it cut from the same smart cloth, who know the value of citizen input on this issue.

“ADOT will be seeking input from the public and a wide variety of agency and industry stakeholders during the preparation of the plan.” the agency’s website says. “Public outreach will include surveys and online and in-person public meetings. Since the initial plan will be high level, additional public input will occur after plan submission to work out the details of implementation.”

While the agency isn’t collecting ideas today, they are trying to get people into a mailing list and to fill out a short survey that will end up in the database. That way, when they do get to the point where they’re asking for specific data, they’ll be able to draw upon a pool of knowledgeable people to get valuable input. In some ways, this is a smart approach, because only people who care enough about EVs to spend time filling out the form will fill out the form. So, the pool of people on the list will have more valuable input to give them.

While many people think of Arizona as a “Wild West” red state, they’ve actually been pretty cool about electric and other alternative fuel vehicles over the years. For decades, people using a vehicle that runs on something other than gas could get a special “blue sky” license plate and didn’t have to pay any taxes on the purchase. Registration fees were also far cheaper until recently and people with the plate had access to HOV lanes. So, Arizona already has a much bigger EV fleet than most Republican-controlled states.

Seeing them continue to take a proactive approach and try to get the most bang for the federal money they’re going to receive from the infrastructure bill is a good sign that this will continue.

Plus, they seem committed to the rural areas more than some other states. Seeing that they’re going to put work in to put more stations along Interstate 17, where there’s a very steep climb leaving hell the Phoenix metro area, is going to be extremely helpful for EV drivers, especially those pulling trailers. The stretch of I-40 from Williams to the California state line could also use a lot of love, and their map includes that stretch.

Featured image and corridor map provided by Arizona DOT (ADOT).

