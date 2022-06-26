Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Arizona DOT Wants You To Suggest Locations For EV Charging Stations

Published

In another recent article, I discussed an innovative initiative in Washington (the state, not the district) to collect suggestions from the public about where EV charging stations are needed. In that case, they put up an interactive map where people could not only suggest new locations, but “heart” other people’s suggestions so officials could know what locations were the most popular.

When I looked at this interactive map, I could see that even in just one state, they were getting quite a few ideas from people. EV enthusiasts are the pioneers of a new technology, and many of us know a lot more about electric vehicles than most state officials and lawmakers. State officials who know they don’t know everything and look to get knowledge from people who know better are doing the right thing.

While it doesn’t have the pizzazz of Washington’s interactive map, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) seems to have people running it cut from the same smart cloth, who know the value of citizen input on this issue

“ADOT will be seeking input from the public and a wide variety of agency and industry stakeholders during the preparation of the plan.” the agency’s website says. “Public outreach will include surveys and online and in-person public meetings. Since the initial plan will be high level, additional public input will occur after plan submission to work out the details of implementation.”

While the agency isn’t collecting ideas today, they are trying to get people into a mailing list and to fill out a short survey that will end up in the database. That way, when they do get to the point where they’re asking for specific data, they’ll be able to draw upon a pool of knowledgeable people to get valuable input. In some ways, this is a smart approach, because only people who care enough about EVs to spend time filling out the form will fill out the form. So, the pool of people on the list will have more valuable input to give them.

While many people think of Arizona as a “Wild West” red state, they’ve actually been pretty cool about electric and other alternative fuel vehicles over the years. For decades, people using a vehicle that runs on something other than gas could get a special “blue sky” license plate and didn’t have to pay any taxes on the purchase. Registration fees were also far cheaper until recently and people with the plate had access to HOV lanes. So, Arizona already has a much bigger EV fleet than most Republican-controlled states.

Seeing them continue to take a proactive approach and try to get the most bang for the federal money they’re going to receive from the infrastructure bill is a good sign that this will continue.

Arizona’s charging corridor map. See the full PDF here.

Plus, they seem committed to the rural areas more than some other states. Seeing that they’re going to put work in to put more stations along Interstate 17, where there’s a very steep climb leaving hell the Phoenix metro area, is going to be extremely helpful for EV drivers, especially those pulling trailers. The stretch of I-40 from Williams to the California state line could also use a lot of love, and their map includes that stretch.

Featured image and corridor map provided by Arizona DOT (ADOT).

 
Check out our brand new E-Bike Guide. If you're curious about electric bikes, this is the best place to start your e-mobility journey!
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

Jennifer Sensiba is a long time efficient vehicle enthusiast, writer, and photographer. She grew up around a transmission shop, and has been experimenting with vehicle efficiency since she was 16 and drove a Pontiac Fiero. She likes to explore the Southwest US with her partner, kids, and animals. Follow her on Twitter for her latest articles and other random things: https://twitter.com/JenniferSensiba

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Autonomous Vehicles

Uber’s Deadly 2018 Autonomous Vehicle Crash Isn’t Over Yet

In some ways, the 2018 accident where an Uber autonomous vehicle left a woman dead is ancient news. Uber doesn’t even have an autonomous...

June 13, 2022

Cleantech News

CleanTech Is Doing Great In Arizona

A recent article at AZBIGMEDIA gave readers a roundup of the great cleantech efforts that have taken root in the state, including EV manufacturing,...

May 31, 2022

Clean Transport

Build Back Better Plan Gives Arizona 55,000 New Clean Tech Jobs

Arizona residents can expect a significant economic gain if the Biden Administration is able to pass its “Build Back Better Act”, with more than...

February 13, 2022
agrivoltaices water energy project nexus solar California canals agrivoltaices water energy project nexus solar California canals

Agriculture

Mother Of All Agrivoltaics Projects Will Link Solar Canopies, Irrigation Canals

California puts a new twist on the new field of agrivoltaics, with an ambitious plan for covering irrigation canals with solar canopies

February 11, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.