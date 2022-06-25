A Diné (Navajo) Community Activist Investigates Leaks at Oil & Gas Sites in New Mexico (Videos)

A Diné (Navajo) community activist investigates leaks at oil and gas sites in New Mexico.
With an infrared camera in hand, a Diné (Navajo) community activist investigates methane leaks at oil and gas sites. Environmental protectors sound the alarm and push for regulation in New Mexico’s San Juan Basin.
In Southern Louisiana, land loss poses an existential threat to an Indigenous community.
After years of degradation along Louisiana’s bayou, Pointe-au-Chien tribal land is rapidly disappearing. Despite land loss and intensifying storms, community members are determined to stay. Read more here.
These videos were produced in partnership with PBS. Nexus Media News is an editorially independent, nonprofit news service covering climate change. Follow us @NexusMediaNews.
Courtesy of Nexus Media News & Briana Flin, a video editor and producer for Nexus Media News, where she covers environmental justice and climate change.