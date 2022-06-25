Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
A Diné (Navajo) community activist investigates leaks at oil and gas sites in New Mexico. Image from video.

Climate Change

A Diné (Navajo) Community Activist Investigates Leaks at Oil & Gas Sites in New Mexico (Videos)

Published

A Diné (Navajo) community activist investigates leaks at oil and gas sites in New Mexico.

With an infrared camera in hand, a Diné (Navajo) community activist investigates methane leaks at oil and gas sites. Environmental protectors sound the alarm and push for regulation in New Mexico’s San Juan Basin.

In Southern Louisiana, land loss poses an existential threat to an Indigenous community.

After years of degradation along Louisiana’s bayou, Pointe-au-Chien tribal land is rapidly disappearing. Despite land loss and intensifying storms, community members are determined to stay. Read more here.

These videos were produced in partnership with PBS. Nexus Media News is an editorially independent, nonprofit news service covering climate change. Follow us @NexusMediaNews.

Courtesy of Nexus Media News & Briana Flin, a video editor and producer for Nexus Media News, where she covers environmental justice and climate change.

 
Check out our brand new E-Bike Guide. If you're curious about electric bikes, this is the best place to start your e-mobility journey!
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

New Mexico: Kit Carson Electric Co-op Achieves 100% Daytime Solar Power

Kit Carson Electric Cooperative has achieved a big environmental milestone. Customers in their service area, around Taos and Santa Fe, New Mexico, will now...

June 17, 2022
wind turbines tower spiral welding Keystone wind turbines tower spiral welding Keystone

Clean Power

No More Excuses: Spiral Welding Can Bring Taller Wind Turbines To US Southeast

New technology for constructing taller wind turbines will open up the wind power floodgates in the US Southeast.

May 16, 2022

Cars

New Mexico Hits the Gas on Cleaner Cars

New Mexicans will now be able to buy cleaner, zero-emission vehicles in the state, thanks to Advanced Clean Cars (ACC) standards unanimously adopted by...

May 6, 2022

Clean Transport

New Mexico Adopts Clean Car Rule

Rule requires more stringent motor vehicle emissions standards to improve air quality.

May 6, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.