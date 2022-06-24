Tesla Sets Up Random Drawing For 2022 Annual Stockholder Meeting

Tesla will hold a random drawing to select shareholders to attend the 2022 annual stockholder meeting, reports Tesla Oracle, which also included instructions on how to enter. Tesla announced in a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it will select a limited number of stockholders to attend the August 4th meeting. Tesla also informed its stockholders via email and paper letters to give them the proxy materials for the meeting. Tesla stockholders can also virtually join the meeting here.

How To Enter The Drawing

If you own Tesla stock and want to be a part of the random drawing, Tesla has set up a dedicated page with details on how to enter. Be sure to read the terms here. Tesla is only considering stockholders who have bought/owned Tesla shares on or before June 6, 2022. So if you bought shares after that date, this disqualifies you from entering the drawing and attending the meeting — both physically and virtually.

Maximizing Fairness

Tesla said on its page, “To maximize fairness, we are conducting a random drawing to determine our stockholders’ eligibility to attend the meeting in person. If you were a stockholder on June 6, 2022, you may apply for this drawing.

“Please note that you will have to upload proper evidence of Tesla stock ownership on June 6, 2022 (not any other date, including a different date in June 2022).”

Agenda

Tesla has a 13-point agenda planned for the meeting, and its board of directors recommends voting for proposals one through five and against proposals six through thirteen. Stockholders can vote via the internet, phone, or email. To see the full PDF, Tesla Oracle is hosting it here.

