Colorado Regulators Approve Plan That Phases Out Coal By 2031

With a unanimous decision, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has approved Xcel’s plan to accelerate the end of coal in the state. The updated settlement — which was supported by NRDC, Sierra Club, and other parties and approved by the PUC with some modifications — is a win for the climate, Xcel customers, and coal communities.

The now-approved plan retires the Comanche 3 coal power plant in Pueblo, Colorado, no later than January 1, 2031, bringing an end to coal in the state. The plan offers support to impacted workers and communities, lays the groundwork for a clean energy future, and results in a nearly 90 percent reduction in Xcel’s Colorado carbon emissions. You can find more details about the plan in Noah Long’s blog. With deliberations now over, the PUC is expected to release a written decision next month.

By Alana Miller 

Originally published on NRDC

Related story: Colorado Law Creates Transparency At Rural Electric Co-Ops

 
NRDC is the nation's most effective environmental action group, combining the grassroots power of 1.3 million members and online activists with the courtroom clout and expertise of more than 350 lawyers, scientists, and other professionals.

