Fleet of Electric Seaglider Planes by 2025, My Ami Buggy Comes To Life, & More EV News

Innovation continues in the e-mobility realm. There are plans to launch a fleet of electric seaglider planes by 2025 in Hawaii. The Citroën Ami 100% ëlectric is now available from £19.99 per month. A limited edition Ami Buggy is going on sale in France. Also scroll through the stories below to find the top 20 fastest cities to charge your electric car in the UK, more info on the development of a third-generation marine battery system for electrification of a broad range of vessels, and more.

Electric Aviation

Mokulele Airlines plans to launch fleet of electric seaglider planes by 2025 https://t.co/YxoKzfysk4 #HNN — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) June 20, 2022

“Boston, MA and Honolulu, HI, June 20—REGENT, the company behind the all-electric seaglider, is announcing a partnership to explore the build-out of a seaglider transportation network in the State of Hawai‘i to drive innovation in the passenger and freight sectors in support of a more resilient and sustainable transportation ecosystem for the State. Pacific Current, a subsidiary of HEI, is named REGENT’s preferred energy and infrastructure partner for Hawai’i focusing on vehicle financing and developing and providing access to renewable energy and electric charging infrastructure. Mokulele Airlines, a Southern Airways Company, will be the launch partner for the seaglider transportation network, announcing their intent to bringa fleet of REGENT’s 12-passenger Viceroy seagliders to the island chain.”

Also see: Mokulele Airlines plans to launch fleet of electric seaglider planes by 2025

Electric Cars

“SEOUL, June 21, 2022—Hyundai Motor Company today revealed a design concept sketch of its highly anticipated IONIQ 6, the second model in Hyundai’s IONIQ all-electric vehicle lineup brand.

“The concept sketch depicts the unique and streamlined silhouette of the IONIQ 6. Inspired by the company’s Prophecy concept EV, IONIQ 6 will be communicated as the Electrified Streamliner with clean, simple lines and a purely aerodynamic form. The streamliner design typology evident in the sketch reflects Hyundai designers’ commitment to satisfy both aesthetic and functional needs of customers in the electric mobility era.

“In the coming days, additional IONIQ 6 teaser images will be revealed on Hyundai’s official social media channels and IONIQ 6 Campaign Page (https://ioniq6.hyundai.com). Hyundai Motor will fully unveil both exterior and interior designs of its new electrified streamliner later this month.”

“From 2025 onwards, the next generation of e-drives will be created in Steyr — with both production and development on site – as BMW Group Plant Steyr embarks on an electrified future. The BMW Group will be investing around one billion euros in competence development in this area between now and 2030. The significant increase in capacity, which was announced by the company at an event on 20 June, will ensure the Steyr plant in Upper Austria remains the BMW Group’s leading drive-train location.”

“Vauxhall has revealed the new Corsa-e Anniversary Edition to celebrate 40 years of Vauxhall superminis. Featuring a unique design and enhanced specification, the fully electric model is limited to just 1,000 numbered units in the UK.

“The Corsa-e Anniversary Edition includes a range of styling updates inspired by Vauxhall’s heritage, with the first Corsa (badged Nova in the UK) having been unveiled 40 years ago in 1982.

“The Anniversary Edition is available exclusively in a new ‘Record Red’ metallic paint finish, inspired by the ‘Carmine Red’ from the original Nova, and comes with further exterior and interior upgrades. A black grille with black front and rear Vauxhall Griffin badges is included on all Anniversary Edition models, alongside black ‘Corsa’ lettering at the rear — which is prominently centred across the rear tailgate, as first seen on New Grandland and All-New Astra — and 17-inch alloy wheels in gloss black, with matt grey inserts.”

“Inside, the Anniversary Edition features a modern interpretation of the classic Nova’s tartan seat fabric. The chequered front sports seats are accompanied by a presentation box with four pairs of socks that are inspired by the pattern found in the original 1980s Nova SR and the one found in the Corsa-e Anniversary Edition. Each pattern comes in both small and large sizes.”

“Limited run of 50 units available from Tuesday 21 June.”

“Ami 100% ëlectric and My Ami Cargo will be available exclusively online via Citroën’s dedicated Ami digital platform – customers complete end-to-end process from the comfort of their own home.”

“The future of eTaxis: charging directly at the taxi stand. The first eTaxi project site has entered into operation on the grounds of Wien Energie at the Simmering power plant in Vienna, Austria. Electric cars from Hyundai and VW are automatically charged up here with the Matrix Charging® system, and typical application scenarios of daily taxi operations are being tested.”

Genesis Electrified G80 — An ‘affordable’ electric limo?

Not so fast if you are sitting in the back seat — a bit short of height — says Fully Charged in the preview below:

EV Charging

“The companies’ analysis has highlighted the Midlands as a hotspot for charging your electric car as quickly as possible.”

“Indeed, the five cities with the most rapid and ultra-rapid chargers are Nottingham, Milton Keynes, Leeds, Birmingham and Coventry. Nottingham currently enjoys a fairly comfortable lead, with a grand total of 122 rapid and ultra-rapid chargers at the end of April, over Milton Keynes with 106.”

“The arrival of a new piece of legislation sees the majority of new homes now required to have electric car chargers fitted. Indeed, the change in building regulation requirements means that most new residential developments, workplaces and supermarkets must install electric vehicle (EV) charging points as part of the initial build.

“The change, which came into force on 15th June, also includes those residential buildings undergoing major renovations with more than ten parking spaces.”

“Nissan has teamed up with the energy company E.ON to offer generous discounts on electric vehicle home chargers in a special Summer Sale.

“The offer is available to past and current purchasers of new and used electric vehicles at your local Nissan dealership or via the registration form at https://www.eonenergy.com/for-your-business/nissan-ev-charging-consumer.htm

“It means £350 off the cost of a 7kW home charger manufactured by Wallbox, plus installation*.

“The offer applies to any 7kW ‘Pulsar’ or ‘Pulsar Plus’ home charger currently available through E.ON Drive, and obtained via Nissan’s existing 7kW EV home charger and standard installation scheme. Customers will be benefiting from a saving of up to 33 per cent, depending on which model they choose.

“The normal price of a Wallbox Pulsar Plus home charger and standard installation is £1,049 — but with the Summer Sale discount applied, that is reduced to just £699. For a Wallbox Pulsar Plus home charger with Power Boost, the price drops from £1,199 to £849.

“Wallbox Pulsar Plus offers the ideal balance between small size and powerful performance. For smart charging at home, users can connect their charging point to the My Wallbox app to monitor the state of their vehicle’s charge; schedule charging sessions to coincide with times when energy prices are lower; and protect their charger from unwanted use.

“Pulsar Plus with Power Boost offers all that, with added Power Boost technology for the best possible charging experience.

“Frank Oldfield, Energy Services and Integration Manager at Nissan Motor (GB), said: ‘’We are delighted to have formed this partnership with E.ON to offer these generous discounts on EV home chargers from Wallbox.'”

“Hillcrest Energy Technologies (OTC: $HLRTF) Files Patent Application for Simplified Onboard EV Charging Solution Hillcrest Energy Technologies, a clean technology company developing transformative power conversion technologies and control system solutions for next-generation electrical systems, has announced that the company has filed a patent application for a simplified EV charging solution. Initial proof of concept lab testing has confirmed the ability of the enhanced powertrain solution to provide universal, backward compatible, bidirectional charging capabilities. A patent application has been submitted by Hillcrest and development efforts will continue this year with the goal of naming a launch partner and proof of concept validation in 2023.”

“The Volkswagen Group is fundamentally realigning the management model for its organization in China. This will give the region greater autonomy to further strengthen its leading position in the dynamic automotive market. The central element of the realignment is a regional China Board led by Ralf Brandstätter that will take all major decisions in the region on a cross-brand basis and in close collaboration with the joint venture companies. In addition, the Group will pool the technical resources and capabilities of its brands more closely to significantly accelerate the development pace of innovative technologies and digital services ‘in China, for China’.”

“Hyundai Motor Group and Michelin sign new MoU to collaborate on R&D for innovative tire technologies over the next three years The joint research will focus on development of eco-friendly tires, significantly increasing the use of sustainable materials.”

Electric Scooters

“Silence UK has combined its electric performance with electrifying style, with the addition of the new range-topping S01+ model to its e-moto scooter range.

“Based on the S01 Connected and with performance equivalent to a 125cc motorbike, the S01+ features a 5.6 kWh and 7.5 kW motor, reaching 30 mph in just 3.9 seconds and on to a limited top speed of 62 mph.

“For added response when you need it, S01 + offers a faster acceleration in Sport mode and features an innovative ‘push-to-pass’ overtaking mode, which briefly increases the limited top speed to 68 mph.”

Marine

“AtoB@C Shipping AB builds a series of six new, highly energy-efficient electric hybrid vessels. These new 1A ice class vessels are market leaders in terms of cargo capacity, technology, and innovation. The total investment value of the six ships is approximately 70 million euros. AtoB@C Shipping has the option to expand the order with several ships.

“The greenhouse gas emissions, including CO 2 , per cargo unit transported will decrease by almost 50% compared to the existing ships, making the vessels the most efficient in the world in their class. The vessels’ battery packs, shore-side electricity solution and electric hybrid use enable completely emission-free and noise-free port calls. Ships can also arrive and leave the port with electric power only.” (PDF info sheet)

“YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland and ANDERSON, Indiana, 20 June 2022 — Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world’s leading energy storage solutions companies, has completed development of a third-generation marine battery system designed to support the needs of ship builders in producing 100% electric and hybrid marine vessels.”

