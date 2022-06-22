Enovix Ships Commercial Batteries from Fab-1 Production Line

Enovix has just announced that it has shipped the first of its commercial lithium-ion battery cells. The company has a focus on advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production and is currently building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. Its goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can make better innovative and portable products.

In March 2022, Enovix announced the development of BrakeFlow™ (BrakeFlow), its 3D Silicon™ lithium-ion batteries. The technology is an intra-cell system that increases the tolerance against thermal runaway from internal shorts without sacrificing energy density.

Enovix Co-founder, President, and CEO Harrold Rust shared that the company shipped the cells out of its factory in Fremont, California in a milestone marking the culmination of over 14 years of hard work.

“Due to the resilience, innovation, and customer focus of the entire team at Enovix, we’re pleased to announce we have shipped our first commercial battery cells out of our factory in Fremont, Calif.

“This milestone marks the culmination of more than 14 years of hard work developing and qualifying our revolutionary technology and a first-of-its-kind, fully automated production line. We’re focused now on meeting the high demand for our battery by continuing to scale production at our Fab-1 site, while at the same time, executing on the design and procurement of our Gen-2 production lines. I couldn’t be prouder of the team.”

The company added that shipping the commercial cells is the next milestone in its growth. Cam Dales, Enovix General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer, added that the company is looking forward to accelerating output to serve its customers over the coming months and years.

“With the start of commercial production, Enovix customers now have the opportunity to realize a meaningful advantage over their competition, while companies that take a wait-and-see approach, sticking with legacy battery designs, risk being left behind.

“Over the coming months and years, we look forward to accelerating our output to serve customers with advanced batteries that can uniquely enable their next-generation devices.”

