Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo by Chanan Bos - CleanTechnica
Elon Musk at Tesla Model Y unveiling. Photo by Chanan Bos/CleanTechnica.

Clean Transport

Elon Musk Speaks At Qatar Economic Forum

Published

Tesla Technoking Elon Musk, along with the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, were a few speakers at the Qatar Economic Forum on its second day, Al Jazeera reports. Bloomberg hosted the forum and focuses primarily on the need to diversify the world’s economy and develop the renewable energy sector. Al Jazeera noted that the forum isn’t just looking at these things from a financial perspective. Topics such as the environment or the role of politics and human rights in developing economies are also a focus here.

Elon Musk spoke about a variety of topics, from Twitter and AI to Tesla. Bloomberg shared some key takeaways from Elon Musk’s speech. Elon Musk pointed out that a recession in the U.S. “is inevitable at some point. As to whether there is a recession in the near-term, that is more likely than not.” He also shared more details on the recent Tesla job cuts. “Tesla is reducing its salaried workforce roughly 10% over the next three months or so. We expect to grow our hourly workforce. We grew very fast on the salaried side, grew a little too fast in some areas.

“A year from now, I think our headcount will be higher both in salaried and hourly” workers, but for now the headcount reduction will be ‘3% to 3.5%.’”

He also said that Tesla is reducing the salaried workforce by 10% over the next three months or so while the hourly workforce will grow.

One thing that is holding up Tesla’s growth is global supply constraints, as indicated many times before. Elon Musk said that this was a bigger issue than competition from rival automakers. “Our constraints are much more in raw materials and being able to scale up production.”

In his opening remarks, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani emphasized the importance of supporting the economy, investments, and innovation while maintaining peace.

“Supporting the economy and investments and innovation while keeping shared values and maintaining peace is the way to build capabilities to overcome the challenges that the whole of humanity faces.”

 
Check out our brand new E-Bike Guide. If you're curious about electric bikes, this is the best place to start your e-mobility journey!
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Johnna owns less than one share of $TSLA currently and supports Tesla's mission. She also gardens, collects interesting minerals and can be found on TikTok

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla Model Y & Model 3 Named By Cars.com The Most American-Made Cars

Tesla reigns supreme as producing most American-made cars, according to a new study by Cars.com. Tesla won this award last year also. Coming in...

7 hours ago
gas anxiety gas anxiety

Clean Transport

I’m Having Gas Anxiety!

While on vacation, I've left my EV behind and am driving a gas-powered car. It's so different -- and so complicated in comparison to...

20 hours ago
Free Charging Free Charging

Cars

Emissions Reduction Plan Adopted in New Zealand

Courtesy of Sigurd Magnusson, Senior Adviser, New Zealand Environment, Emissions and Adaptation Ministry of Transport | Te Manatū Waka The New Zealand government in...

1 day ago
Wartsila stationary power plant Wartsila stationary power plant

Batteries

Wärtsilä’s VP Of Energy Storage & Optimization Andy Tang Talks Tivo-ing Of Electricity

Wärtsilä is a 180-year old company that pivoted through technology changes leading to engines for marine power and electricity, and is now a storage...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.