Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Images provided by FedEx.

Clean Transport

Brightdrop Delivers 150 Electric Vans To FedEx

Published

FedEx and Brightdrop recently announced that the first 150 Zevo 600 electric vans have been delivered to facilities around southern California. This would make for one of the biggest deployments of electric vans to date.

“This shows how BrightDrop is delivering sustainable solutions at scale to customers today, and we couldn’t be happier to be part of FedEx’s sustainability journey,” said Travis Katz, president and CEO of BrightDrop. “Our Zevo 600 has been a record-setting vehicle from the start. From a record-setting time to market, to delivering one of the largest fleets of electric delivery vans on the road today, BrightDrop is showing the world what sustainable delivery looks like.”

For GM, this is big news because it’s the fastest vehicle they’ve brought from design to market in the company’s history. This is also a big deal for FedEx, because it means they’re actually making progress toward a goal of zero tailpipe emissions by 2040.

“At FedEx, we have ambitious sustainability goals, and our phased approach to vehicle electrification is a crucial part of our roadmap to achieve carbon neutral global operations,” said Mitch Jackson, chief sustainability officer, FedEx. “In just under six months, we’ve taken delivery of 150 BrightDrop Zevo 600s for our parcel pickup and delivery fleet. In today’s climate of chip shortages and supply chain issues, that’s no ordinary feat and a true testament to the collaboration between FedEx and BrightDrop.”

Buying EVs is obviously not enough if you actually want to drive them anywhere, so FedEx is also in the process of installing thousands and thousands of vehicle charging stations. They’ve already installed 500 stations in southern California, which means these vehicles can be put to work right away. For both these stations and for future ones, the company has to work with utilities and local governments to make sure they can get the power they need, as they’ll be pulling a lot more juice than the average Tesla, and there will be hundreds of them in every state.

In some cases this will require the company generate some of its own electricity, either on-site or by working with a supplier to beef up local generation elsewhere on the grid.

“For FedEx to successfully achieve our sustainability goals, it will require collaboration across the public, non-profit and corporate sectors,” said Jackson. “Our ongoing collaboration with BrightDrop is a perfect example of what is possible when two organizations come together and work toward achieving similar goals in pursuit of a better world.”

FedEx also wants us to know that this isn’t their first attempt at using more environmentally-friendly vehicles. In 2003, it was the first company to use a hybrid-electric delivery vehicle for both pickup and delivery. Going further back, it had a short-range BEV delivery vehicle in testing, but with less capable lead-acid batteries that were readily available at the time.

In addition to fielding cleaner vehicles, FedEx also points out that it hasa long advocated for stronger efficiency standards for vehicles, which makes a lot of sense considering how many vehicles they’ve fueled up over the years.

Images provided by FedEx.

 

 
Check out our brand new E-Bike Guide. If you're curious about electric bikes, this is the best place to start your e-mobility journey!
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Jennifer Sensiba is a long time efficient vehicle enthusiast, writer, and photographer. She grew up around a transmission shop, and has been experimenting with vehicle efficiency since she was 16 and drove a Pontiac Fiero. She likes to explore the Southwest US with her partner, kids, and animals. Follow her on Twitter for her latest articles and other random things: https://twitter.com/JenniferSensiba

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla Model Y & Model 3 Named By Cars.com The Most American-Made Cars

Tesla reigns supreme as producing most American-made cars, according to a new study by Cars.com. Tesla won this award last year also. Coming in...

15 hours ago

Clean Transport

Brightdrop Buys AI Company To Help Customers Make The Switch To Electric

GM’s Brightdrop division, a unit focused on electric work vans, recently bought a company that could give it an edge in artificial intelligence and...

1 day ago

Cars

Cadillac CELESTIQ Teaser Images Released, Production Site Chosen

Recently, General Motors announced that it has chosen a site for the production of the upcoming Cadillac CELESTIQ, the company’s planned flagship luxury sedan...

1 day ago

Batteries

Cadillac CELESTIQ, BYD to Costa Rica, Volvo Energy & More EV News

The Cadillac CELESTIQ is coming — better late than never. It will be built on GM’s Ultium Platform, “the heart of the company’s EV...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.