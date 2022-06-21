Unplugged Performance Is Giving Away A Tesla Model S Plaid To Support The JuJu Foundation

Unplugged Performance has announced that it is partnering with Omaze to give away a custom Tesla Model S Plaid in support of the JuJu Foundation. The customized vehicle, called the Model S Plaid S-APEX, is designed with handcrafted luxury. If you take a good look at the interior, you’ll see the newest vegan leather by von Holzhausen. Also, Ben Schaffer, co-founder of Unplugged Performance, shared some exciting news with me about not only the giveaway but also a collaboration with von Holzhausen.

A few days ago Tesmanian reported that the Tesla Models S and X Plaid might soon get a caramel interior. Note that von Holzhausen is owned by the wife of Tesla’s chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, and her company shared a video teasing the new interior.

We can't reveal everything yet, but our alternative leather is accelerating like never before. More to come on 6.21. #sustainablemobility pic.twitter.com/u6h5wfNdQz — von Holzhausen (@vonHolzhausen) June 16, 2022

I suspected that this lovely Model S Plaid S-APEX is the first vehicle that is using the caramel-colored von Holzhausen vegan Banbū Leather™ interior when I saw it mentioned in the Omaze campaign. According to Omaze:

“The artisans at Unplugged putting their luxurious touch on countless customizations specifically for your car — gorgeous caramel-colored von Holzhausen vegan Banbū Leather™ interior (the first time it’s ever being used in a car), satin white vinyl-wrapped exterior, wide body kit, carbon-fiber accents — and you’ve got a one-of-one Tesla Model S Plaid S-APEX. It’s not like anything else in the world … which can also be said about the feeling you get when you drive it.”

The man & his creation. The original Model 3!

We admire Franz so much. His work led us to find our purpose 9 years ago & ignited an unquenchable passion. Since 2018 Franz has been daily driving this Model 3 on UP suspension and recently visited us for more mods!

🙏 @woodhaus2 pic.twitter.com/8dop3T08et — UNPLUGGED PERFORMANCE (@UnpluggedTesla) June 8, 2022

Naturally, I asked Ben Schaffer, and he told me that, yes, this is the first time the caramel vegan leather interior by von Holzhausen is being used in a Plaid.

“We believe in uncompromising quality. Being uncompromising is not just about function but also about the meaning of the work we do. When we build Teslas that win races and thrill our customers, we do so knowing that these are zero-emission vehicles that benefit the environment we all share. It feels great to introduce that same uncompromising vision of quality for interiors in which the environmental benefits, the animals’ benefit, and the look and feels rivals the best leather in the world. This was made possible by our partnership with von Holzhausen, who has developed this amazing proprietary leather made out of bamboo.”

Unplugged Performance × von Holzhausen

Ben also shared the news of a special, limited-edition collaboration between Unplugged Performance and von Holzhausen. The two are coming out with a von Holzausen × Unplugged Performance backpack that comes in either black or stone colors as a way of celebrating UP’s automotive interior program with von Holzhausen.

According to the blog announcing the collaboration, “These special backpacks represent the eco-conscious premium quality ethos that our brands share. The von Holzhausen design is functional minimalism that is equal parts luxurious and timeless. Each backpack proudly features an engraved vH × UP metal plaque and is made in Italy from vH’s proprietary plant-based Technik-Leather.”

Exclusive Interiors By von Holzhausen × Unplugged Performance

Unplugged Performance (UP) announced two new programs for this collaboration: the New Vehicle Program and the Retrofit Program. For the New Vehicle Program, UP said:

“We provide the option of purchasing a completely finished new Tesla from us with this exclusive von Holzhausen x Unplugged Performance interior specified to your individualized preferences. For new vehicles, we purchase a vehicle of your choosing, we receive it at our Hawthorne facility, and we perform all the custom work locally to make it one of a kind just for you. Once our work is completed, we then partner with professional transportation companies to ship the car safely to wherever you may be.”

More details include the following:

Handmade interiors created utilizing von Holzhausen proprietary Banbū Leather with 83% plant-based content

33% lower carbon footprint than cow hides

Lightweight for automotive efficiency and 1/3rd the weight of cow leather

Features include an engraved VH x UP metal brand plaque and unique patterns, textures, and materials as specified and designed in collaboration with you.

The interior can be applied to Unplugged Performance complete vehicles such as the S-APEX and Ascension-R vehicles, or the Tesla of your choosing.

Initial color options are von Holzhausen Black, Stone, Caramel, and Cherry colored Banbū leather in any combination.

European deliveries are slated for 2023. Customers outside of North America are encouraged to reach out to Unplugged Performance for more information.

You can learn more about this exclusive collaboration here.

Unplugged Performance Is Supporting The JuJu Foundation

The JuJu Foundation was founded by Kansas City Chiefs and former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. It’s a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to supporting youth initiatives and encouraging those in need. These initiatives include JuJu’s Great Bicycle Giveaway, which provides bicycles and locks to underserved youth around the country and in the American Samoa during the holiday season.

In addition to this, the JuJu’s Children’s Music Fund creates greater accessibility to musical instruments and teachers for underserved youth. It also has a scholarship program that provides scholarships to students who are facing economic hardship.

Ben told me that he takes joy knowing that this Tesla Model S Plaid S-APEX is raising money for the JuJu Foundation, which will bring joy to underserved children. As a child who was in that category (my mother and I were homeless a lot), I greatly appreciate anyone who is helping children in need.

“We love whenever we can bring joy into the world with our work. In this case, it is double joy. First, we have the joy of introducing a functional piece of automotive art that excites both drivers and passersby alike. Second, we have the joy of knowing that this car is raising money for the JuJu foundation which will bring happiness to underserved children who deserve everyone’s support.”

One example of the foundation helping people took place in 2021 when the foundation provided Thanksgiving meals to those in need. You can read more about that here.

If you would like to enter to win this beautiful Tesla Model S Plaid-APEX, you can enter here. You can also learn more about the JuJu Foundation here.

von Holzhausen also has a focus on helping those in need. I wrote this article in 2020 when it gave over $100,000 to charities to help people in need. One charity it focused on is the Hope Gardens Family Center, which helps families impacted by homelessness.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here