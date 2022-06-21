Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Consumer Technology

U.S. DOE Announces Breakthrough in Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump Technology

Published

Lennox’s Cold Climate Heat Pump Unlocks Potential for Domestic Manufacturing of Clean Energy Heating Products that Slash Energy Bills for Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) last week announced that American heat pump manufacturer Lennox International became the first partner in the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump Technology Challenge to develop a next-generation electric heat pump that can more effectively heat homes in northern climates relative to today’s models. Cold climate heat pumps (CCHPs) can provide high-efficiency heating in freezing temperatures without producing greenhouse gas emissions and can save families as much as $500 a year on their utility bills. This achievement is a massive step toward providing reliable clean heating and cooling for millions of American families through domestically produced CCHPS, which is crucial to reducing energy costs and achieving President Biden’s goal of a net-zero carbon economy by 2050.

“DOE’s Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge calls on American businesses to make heat pumps more effective at heating and cooling, more efficient in their energy use, and more attractive options for consumers — so more households can unlock $500 in savings each year on utility bills. With this newest prototype, Lennox has answered that call,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Tapping into the emerging clean energy market is a huge economic opportunity that will bring a bolstered manufacturing sector, good paying jobs, and a brighter, cleaner future to Texas and communities across America.”

Space conditioning and water heating account for 46% of building emissions and over 40% of primary energy used in American residential and commercial. They also account for 42% of all building energy bills and 56% of household energy bills each year.

DOE launched the CCHP Technology Challenge in 2021 to accelerate development and commercialization of next-generation heat pumps by supporting American innovation and manufacturing. Lennox International, headquartered in Richardson, Texas, developed the first prototype that achieved the Technology Challenge’s standards about a year ahead of schedule. The prototype delivers 100% heating at 5°F at double the efficiency, and 70% to 80% heating at -5°F and -10°F. DOE’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory validated the performance and efficiency of Lennox’s prototype.

Lennox is one of nine manufacturers competing in the CCHP Technology Challenge. Its product and others that meet the CCHP Technology Challenge will undergo trials in cold climate regions over the next two years to demonstrate performance, efficiency, and comfort when applied in the field throughout a winter. Deployment and commercialization are planned for 2024. Utility partners will work with DOE to establish consumer incentives to encourage adoption, and state partners will develop education and outreach campaigns to do the same. More than 20 utilities, cooperatives, and state agencies have committed to the Challenge.

The Cold Climate Heat Pump Technology Challenge is part of the Initiative for Better Energy, Emissions, and Equity (E3 Initiative) run by DOE’s Building Technologies Office in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. DOE is partnering with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Natural Resources Canada on this effort.

Courtesy of Energy.gov.

 
Check out our brand new, comprehensive e-bike guide:
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cold-Climate-Heat-Pumps-EERE-USA Cold-Climate-Heat-Pumps-EERE-USA

Buildings

Cold Climate Heat Pumps Light Up Climate Fight

Heat pumps join climate fight with new high efficiency, cold-tolerant technology.

13 hours ago

Clean Power

Introducing the 2022 Electricity Annual Technology Baseline

What You Need To Know About This Year’s Annual Technology Baseline, Including Distributed Wind and Pumped Storage Hydropower Supply Curve Data for the First...

4 days ago
renewables solar wind Texas DERS renewables solar wind Texas DERS

Clean Power

Renewables Ride To The Rescue As Texas Bakes Under Withering Heat

Texas lays clean power doubts to rest as its wind and solar industries grow, and renewables rise to keep the lights on during the...

5 days ago

Clean Power

US DOE to Support Clean Energy Transition in 12 Remote & Island Communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced it will work with 12 competitively selected remote and island communities around the...

5 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.