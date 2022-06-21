Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Model Y deliveries Norway
Tesla Model Y 1st deliveries in Norway. Screenshot of a Norsk elbilforening YouTube video.

Cars

Norway Rethinks Its Incentive Package For Electric Cars

Electric cars in Norway may see their special privileges and tax advantages reduced.

Published

If anyone wants to know how to transition from conventional cars to electric cars in a short amount of time, just take a look at Norway. Over the past 8 years or so, it has aggressively promoted the transition to EVs by eliminating the fees and taxes that normally apply at the time of purchase. That’s a big deal, but so are a lot of other small incentives that add up to big money over time.

EV drivers in Norway are permitted to use bus and taxi lanes to avoid traffic. They pay lower bridge and tunnel tolls (Norway has lots of both), lower ferry fees, reduced tolls, and lower parking fees. With so many incentives, it’s no wonder that in Norway nearly 85% of all new cars come with plugs.

But just as officials in the UK are suggesting that country should reduce its electric car incentives, the Norwegian public road administration is suggesting that some of the advantages conferred on EV drivers be removed. Part of the reason for the proposal is to reduce the number of cars on Norwegian roads and encourage more people to take advantage of public transportation.

In a letter to the Ministry of Transport, the public road administration suggests that electric cars no longer be allowed to use dedicated bus and taxi lanes. In addition, EVs today pay only 50% of the tolls that drivers of conventional cars do. The proposal would increase that to 70% until 2025, when lower tolls for EV drivers would be eliminated completely, provided that only zero emissions new cars could be sold in Norway by that date. Parking fees, which are regulated by local municipalities, would be increased for electric car drivers as well.

According to Electrive, Road Director Ingrid Dahl Hovland said in a statement, “An electric car is also a car that takes up space in traffic. We want to reduce car traffic in cities. With half a million electric cars on the roads, we are approaching a point where we need to think about phasing out the toll benefits.”

The Ministry of Transport is already considered abolishing or reducing privileges for electric vehicles. A few weeks ago, the Norwegian government announced in its supplementary budget that it would abolish the VAT exemption for electric cars costing more than 500,000 kroner (equivalent to just under 49,000 euros at present) as of  January 1, 2023.

A Declaration Of War!

The proposals from the road administration don’t sit well with the Norwegian EV Association, which calls them a “declaration of war on both the climate and the important investment in electric cars.” Unni Berge, head of communication and public relations at the association, said, “When the Norwegian Public Road Administration proposes to abolish the environmental rebate in the toll ring, it is actually strengthening the competitiveness of the fossil car.”

The move may be anathema to the association, but the larger point is that the world is drowning in motor vehicles and at some point, the reign of private cars will need to come to an end as part of the quest to tamp down carbon emissions from all sources. While electric cars don’t spew crud out of tailpipes, they still are responsible for plenty of emissions in the manufacturing phase. The proposals by the Norwegian road administration may foreshadow a coming public policy debate about the place of the private passenger car in daily life going forward.

 
Check out our brand new E-Bike Guide. If you're curious about electric bikes, this is the best place to start your e-mobility journey!
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

floating wind turbines GM Wind Catching Systems floating wind turbines GM Wind Catching Systems

Clean Power

GM Falls For Crazy Floating Wind Turbine Idea, May Not Be So Crazy After All

GM Ventures is banking on a crazy looking "wall of wind turbines" to lead the charge into next-generation floating wind turbine technology.

4 days ago
Nikola Tre BEV Gets $185K Rebate in NY Nikola Tre BEV Gets $185K Rebate in NY

Clean Transport

Nikola Gets $185,000 Incentive Boost, Way Ahead of Tesla

Two years ago, I wouldn't have guessed Nikola would be the one with trucks on the road first!

June 14, 2022

Clean Transport

Road to Zero Emissions Now Clear for Road Traffic

The road to zero emissions from road traffic is becoming very clear now. That the solution is battery electric vehicles (BEV) is now accepted...

June 6, 2022

Cars

France EV Share Grows In May, Fiat 500 Leads

France, Europe’s second largest auto market, saw plugin electric vehicles take 20.9% share in April, from 17.3% year-on-year. Full battery electrics grew their share...

June 4, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.