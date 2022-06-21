Interview with WAVE CEO on Wireless Electric Bus Charging — Part 2

This is part 2 of my interview with WAVE (Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification) CEO Aaron Gillmore. If you haven’t read part 1, you can do so here. In part 2, Aaron and I talked about:

WAVE’s Follow-On Order from Twin Transit

Universal Studios Hollywood’s WAVE Order

How an EV Charges Using WAVE

Charging while Queuing

Contra Costa County Transit Authority

The Sky is the Limit for Wireless Charging

Last month, WAVE secured a follow-on order from Twin Transit which completed the installation of a WAVE 250kW high-power wireless charging system at its Mellen Street e-Transit Station in June 2021. The second order includes two additional WAVE 250kW wireless charging systems, which look like little square area rugs on the pavement.

Twin Transit deployed two buses, and as an existing WAVE customer, wanted to try the new tech out, Aaron explained, adding that he was excited about it. One of the benefits of the wireless charging system is that there is no need for cables, which helps reduce labor issues.

“These cables can get actually pretty big and heavy, especially the higher power that you go to. Since you can only push so much amperage through the connector that connects together physically, in some cases to push enough power through, you need to have two or maybe even three plug-in chargers to one bus or truck.”

He explained that although there are other options, a lot of fleets are concerned about this because they can’t get through zoning with large obstructions in certain areas. In addition, the cables are mechanical, so when they break, it takes some time for the system to lower down and connect to the top of the bus to charge it.

“Wireless was really something they got excited about and now with this order, this is kind of proof of that.They tested the system. They know what’s out there in terms of all the different opportunities and they want to come back and do wireless again.”

Aaron told me that Twin Transit is in the next phase of its electrification. The transit authority plans to add four more electric buses to the fleet and add two more WAVE charging systems.

“It’s on the way to really electrifying their entire fleet and that’s sort of what I’m seeing in the industry. Of course, they don’t do all of this at once. The fleets do it over time as their diesel vehicles run out of life. They have this cycling in and out and that’s what we’re in the process with.

“So Twin was a real opportunity to show that customers who experience the technology and get to realize all the benefits are coming back and deciding to transfer their entire fleet into a wireless type of fleet.

