Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Interview with WAVE CEO on Wireless Electric Bus Charging — Part 2

Published

This is part 2 of my interview with WAVE (Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification) CEO Aaron Gillmore. If you haven’t read part 1, you can do so here. In part 2, Aaron and I talked about:

  • WAVE’s Follow-On Order from Twin Transit
  • Universal Studios Hollywood’s WAVE Order
  • How an EV Charges Using WAVE
  • Charging while Queuing
  • Contra Costa County Transit Authority
  • The Sky is the Limit for Wireless Charging

WAVE’s Follow-On Order From Twin Transit

WAVE image

Image courtesy of WAVE

Last month, WAVE secured a follow-on order from Twin Transit which completed the installation of a WAVE 250kW high-power wireless charging system at its Mellen Street e-Transit Station in June 2021. The second order includes two additional WAVE 250kW wireless charging systems, which look like little square area rugs on the pavement.

Twin Transit deployed two buses, and as an existing WAVE customer, wanted to try the new tech out, Aaron explained, adding that he was excited about it. One of the benefits of the wireless charging system is that there is no need for cables, which helps reduce labor issues.

“These cables can get actually pretty big and heavy, especially the higher power that you go to. Since you can only push so much amperage through the connector that connects together physically, in some cases to push enough power through, you need to have two or maybe even three plug-in chargers to one bus or truck.”

He explained that although there are other options, a lot of fleets are concerned about this because they can’t get through zoning with large obstructions in certain areas. In addition, the cables are mechanical, so when they break, it takes some time for the system to lower down and connect to the top of the bus to charge it.

“Wireless was really something they got excited about and now with this order, this is kind of proof of that.They tested the system. They know what’s out there in terms of all the different opportunities and they want to come back and do wireless again.”

Aaron told me that Twin Transit is in the next phase of its electrification. The transit authority plans to add four more electric buses to the fleet and add two more WAVE charging systems.

“It’s on the way to really electrifying their entire fleet and that’s sort of what I’m seeing in the industry. Of course, they don’t do all of this at once. The fleets do it over time as their diesel vehicles run out of life. They have this cycling in and out and that’s what we’re in the process with.

“So Twin was a real opportunity to show that customers who experience the technology and get to realize all the benefits are coming back and deciding to transfer their entire fleet into a wireless type of fleet.

To see the rest of this article, log into CleanTechnica Pro and head to this page. If you aren’t yet a CleanTechnica Pro member, join here!

 
Check out our brand new, comprehensive e-bike guide:
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Johnna owns less than one share of $TSLA currently and supports Tesla's mission. She also gardens, collects interesting minerals and can be found on TikTok

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Energica Experia Green Touring Bike - Adventure Tour Motorcycle Energica Experia Green Touring Bike - Adventure Tour Motorcycle

Clean Transport

New Energica Experia Reinvents Adventure Touring

For when you really, really want to set the electric motorcycle Cannonball record.

June 8, 2022
Solectrac Solectrac

Agriculture

Interview With Solectrac CEO Mani Iyer

Solectrac CEO Mani Iyer recently took the time to share his passion about electric tractors with me. In this interview, we talked about the...

June 5, 2022

Clean Transport

Wireless Charging For EV Buses & Trucks — Interview with WAVE CEO, Part 1

WAVE (Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ideanomics, is developing wireless charging solutions for the medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sectors....

June 1, 2022

Agriculture

More Electric Tractor Talk With Solectrac CEO, Mani Iyer

The most thrilling conversation about a nationwide tractor dealer network rollout you'll hear today!

May 25, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.