Cadillac CELESTIQ, 1200 BYD Yuan Pro EVs to Costa Rica, Volvo Energy 2nd Life Battery — More EV News

The Cadillac CELESTIQ is coming — better late than never. It will be built on GM’s Ultium Platform, “the heart of the company’s EV strategy.” Meanwhile, inside the ID Buzz factories, Volkswagen is claiming a large foothold in the EV transition. “In just eight years’ time more than 55 percent of our vehicles in Europe will have battery-electric drive.” At the same time as all of this is underway, Volvo Energy is investing in second-life battery business. Check out more technology moves of the last week in transportation — air, water, and land — in the stories below.

Electric Cars

Cadillac CELESTIQ to be Built at GM’s Global Technical Center

“The Cadillac CELESTIQ will be built on GM’s Ultium Platform, the heart of the company’s EV strategy. The Ultium Platform encompasses a common electric vehicle architecture and propulsion components like battery cells, modules, packs, Ultium Drive units, EV motors and integrated power electronics.”

ID. Buzz: Production Start at Locations of Volkswagen Group Components

“With the production start of the ID. Buzz[1], the VWCV plant in Hanover is now the third German production site for vehicles of the ID. family.”

“‘The ID. Buzz is a milestone in the electrification of the brand and the plant in Hanover’, says Josef Baumert, Member of the VWCV Brand Management Board for Production and Logistics. ‘In just eight years’ time more than 55 per cent of our vehicles in Europe will have battery-electric drive. The ID. Buzz has a leading strategic role in this’, says Baumert.

“This year VWCV is planning to produce a total of around 15,000 ID. Buzz[1]. Baumert adds: ‘As we develop our portfolio, after 2023 we will produce up to 130,000 units of the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo at our Hanover plant.'”

ID. Buzz Production: Up To 130,000 Units Per Year From Hanover

Made in Germany: Braunschweig, Kassel, Salzgitter and Hannover are now delivering key technology components for the ID. Buzz

Transformation to e-mobility: Volkswagen Group Components will invest about €2.3 billion in the electrification of locations in Germany alone through 2026 — well more than half of all investments

Next step in the transformation: In 2024, the battery system for the ID. Buzz will begin to be produced in Hannover as well

Thomas Schmall: ‘We intend to become a globally leading system provider for e-mobility’

“Following the production start of the ID. Buzz, German component locations have begun to produce key technology components for the new e-model. Plants in Braunschweig, Kassel, Salzgitter and Hannover are now supplying the battery system, the electric drive and the chassis. It’s the next step in a transformation process initiated in 2015 that is converting the company into an e-mobility system supplier. Volkswagen Group Components will invest €2.3 billion in the electrification of its German locations through 2026 — well more than half of overall investments.”

1,200 #BYD Yuan Pro EVs have been delivered to Costa Rica this year, setting a sales record for BYD #electricvehicles in Latin America. pic.twitter.com/Py2AuY3BxA — BYD (@BYDCompany) June 15, 2022

Auto Trader’s Electric Car Giveaway Campaign Reaches One-Year Anniversary, Generating 2.5 Million Entries and 67 Million Advert Views

Over £500,000 worth of EVs given away, as Auto Trader’s Electric Car Giveaway competition reaches one-year milestone

“Friday 17th June 2022, London – Auto Trader’s epic Electric Car Giveaway has marked its one year anniversary, after giving away over £500,000 in electric vehicles as prizes. Over the course of the competition more than 2.5 million people entered hoping to win one of the brand-new electric vehicles (EV) up for grabs each month.”

Ferrari’s Capital Markets Day Puts Emphasis on Employees, Electrification, and Carbon Neutrality by 2030

“Ferrari’s Capital Markets Day drew to a close today, as investors, media and financial analysts were presented with the strategic plan for 2022–2026, and the actions the company intend to take to embrace the opportunities ahead. ”

Volvo Penta’s Electric Driveline Takes Center Stage at TOC Europe

“After its 2019 TOC appearance as a proof of concept, Volvo Penta’s purpose-built electric driveline is now powering a series of TICO’s electric terminal tractors as well as Rosenbauer’s electric fire trucks. OEMs and fleet operators are invited to find out more about this tailored solution at TOC.”

Batteries

Volvo Energy Invests in Connected Energy for Second-Life Battery Business

“Volvo Energy invests in the UK-based, second-life battery energy storage specialist Connected Energy in order to further accelerate Volvo Group’s battery business and sustainability opportunities.”

AIMPLAS Develops a Lightweight Battery Case for Electric Vehicles

“Thermoplastic matrix composites could play a key role in industry in the 21st century due to their many advantages, including weight reduction, high rigidity and specific strength comparable to metal materials. The new generation of electric car manufacturers is starting to use these plastic materials, which enable free design and make cars around 40% lighter,” said Begoña Galindo.

BYD Sees First Production Lines Open at Its Battery Facility in Shaoxing, East China

“BYD’s (SHE: 002594, HKG: 1211, OTCMKTS: BYDDY) battery manufacturing arm FinDreams Battery saw its first production lines open Tuesday at its power battery base in Shaoxing, East China’s Zhejiang province, according to a press release from the local government.”

This is NIO’s First New Battery Swap Station in Shanghai Since the Covid Lockdown was Lifted

“This is NIO’s first new battery swap station in Shanghai since the Covid lockdown was lifted, bringing the total number of the facility to 980.”

BASQUEVOLT, the Basque initiative for the Production of Solid-State Batteries, is Launched with the Aim of Producing 10GWh by 2027

“BASQUEVOLT, the Basque solid-state battery initiative, will begin production of battery cells in 2027 with the aim of reaching a capacity of 10GWh. This is one of the main objectives set out in the BASQUEVOLT’s articles of association, in which the Basque Government, Iberdrola, CIE Automotive, Enagás, EIT InnoEnergy, and CIC energiGUNE all feature as founding shareholders.”

EV Charging & V2G

SAFE & EC Release Report Containing Policy Recommendations to Advance Adoption of V2G Technology

“WASHINGTON, D.C. — SAFE and the Electrification Coalition released a report on Wednesday that highlights policy opportunities to accelerate the adoption of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. As electric vehicle (EV) adoption accelerates across all vehicle classes, V2G capability can help manage system load and provide power back to the grid during times of need, thereby strengthening the resiliency of the U.S. electric grid. The transition to transportation electrification reduces our dependency on oil and improves energy and national security.”

Aviation

ZeroAvia & Otto Aviation Partner to Deliver First New Airframe Design with Hydrogen-Electric Engine Option

“Hollister, California & Kemble, UK, June 15, 2022: ZeroAvia, the leader in hydrogen-electric solutions for aviation, today announced a collaboration with Otto Aviation, LLC, to develop a hydrogen-electric powertrain to power Otto’s Celera aircraft.

“Under the agreement, Otto and ZeroAvia will work to integrate ZeroAvia’s ZA600 zero-emission engines to Otto’s revolutionary Celera aircraft. The collaboration has the potential to make the Celera the first new airframe design to leverage zero-emission propulsion in its launch models.”

Norton Motorcycles Announce Plan to Build Electric Motorcycles in the UK

“Ian Constance, Chief Executive of the APC said: “The projects receiving today’s investment highlight the breadth of technologies needed to help the UK accelerate to net-zero emissions. They’re reimagining not just vehicles, but transport in general. Norton is an iconic British brand with a proud history. From making motorcycles to supporting the Second World War effort to developing the world’s first production superbike, they are now looking to the future with an electric bike that will deliver both performance and range radiating from a UK manufacturing base and strengthening highly-skilled jobs and green growth.”

Marine

MAN Engines: The First Dual Fuel Hydrogen Engines in Use on a Work Boat

“Retrofit of V12 marine diesel engine; 749 kW output; up to 80% CO 2 reduction.”

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here