Tesla & North Platte Runza Partner To Bring 8 Superchargers To Nebraska

Tesla and North Platte Runza are bringing eight Tesla Superchargers to Nebraska, The North Platte Telegraph reports. Josh Catlett’s family has owned the south Runza on Dewey and Leota Street for just over two decades. Catlett said he reached out to Tesla around three years ago, and although it took a bit of time, Tesla is now installing a Supercharging station at the south Runza as well as two other Runza locations in Nebraska.

In total, he said, there will be eight Superchargers. “From what I’m hearing from Tesla, this is the fastest setup they’ve done so far.”

Installation started on June 14, and Catlett said they will go online in a couple of days. Considering that I’m writing this article four days later, those Superchargers are most likely already online. Catlett added that the city has been working well with him and that Tesla considered Runza a good location as far as traffic is concerned.

“The city of North Platte has been super good about having everything ready.

“Tesla just reached out to Runza and had a couple locations they thought were good traffic areas, and we were one.”

Tesla told Catlett that the Supercharger should fully charge a Tesla in 30 minutes or less.

“It’s a perfect time to charge a car, grab a burger and fries, and enjoy being out of the car for a little bit and then go cruising again wherever the next destination is.

“It’s going to be great. Down the road, I’ll see if I can get a good deal on a Tesla, but right now we’ll just go with this.”

As part of its mission to accelerate the transition to sustainability, Tesla is rapidly expanding its Supercharging network. In China, Tesla recently celebrated its milestone of 35,000 Superchargers. It won’t be long before Tesla reaches its 50,000th Supercharging station. It would be cool if that one was in Louisiana.

Featured image: screenshot from Tesla website

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here