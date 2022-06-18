Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Safety Score Tesla Insurance

Cars

Tesla Insurance Expands To Nevada — 9 States In Total

Published

Tesla Insurance has expanded to Nevada, making it the ninth state to get Tesla’s in-house insurance program. There were reports that Florida and Maryland could be next, but although Tesla has made moves there, neither of those states became the ninth to get Tesla insurance.

Tesla Insurance was launched in 2019 in California, and during the Q2 2020 Tesla earnings call, it was announced that they were still working on some things before making it available outside of California. Tesla’s CFO, or Master of Coin, Zachary Kirkhorn, also pointed out back then that Tesla was designing the insurance product with elements that are unique to Tesla’s vehicles. It was also in this earnings call that both Zachary Kirkhorn and Elon Musk explained how they were solving insurance and Elon confirmed that Tesla is building a major insurance company. Although it was launched in 2019, it was then still only available to residents of California.

Fast forward to Tesla’s Q3 2020 earnings call and Elon Musk pointed out that insurance was substantial and could be 30% or 40% of the value of Tesla’s car business.

He also explained that insurance is an excellent example of a product made by Tesla’s internal applications team. The product is made, then connected to the car, and Tesla can analyze the data and calculate the risk internally based on internal software applications.

Fast forward almost two years later — we’re still in Q2 2022 — and we have seen Tesla expand its insurance product to a total of nine states, with Nevada being the ninth. Perhaps Maryland will be number 10. Personally, I’m hoping Lousisiana won’t be last — it’s last in almost everything.

Tesla Insurance uses real-time telematics, and as Zachary Kirkhorn pointed out two years ago, Tesla uses specific features within the vehicle for the calculations, making this unique to Tesla and its cars. Those features determine the premium based on the vehicle owner’s driving behavior. Teslarati notes that the Tesla Safety Score and the type of vehicle being driven as well as a few other factors play a part in the driver’s monthly premium.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Johnna owns less than one share of $TSLA currently and supports Tesla's mission. She also gardens, collects interesting minerals and can be found on TikTok

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Policy & Politics

Elon Musk Has Gone Off The Rails. Will He Take Tesla & SpaceX With Him?

This is a story I hoped I would never have to write. Elon Musk and Tesla have been very popular topics on CleanTechnica. Readers...

14 hours ago

Cars

1 Million Miles In A Tesla

A Tesla owner in Germany, Hansjörg Gemmingen, recently shared that his Tesla Model S P85, which he purchased in 2014, had reached a milestone...

18 hours ago

Clean Transport

EV Road Trip — 25 Days & 8,182 Miles in Our Tesla Model 3

What’s it like to go on a road trip across the United States in an electric vehicle? John and Patti White tells us about...

18 hours ago

Clean Transport

Tesla & Frito Lay Are Preparing For 100 Tesla Semi EVs

Tesla and Frito Lay are preparing for the long-awaited delivery of 100 Tesla Semi EVs. Teslarati reported that Tesla added an active Megacharger to...

21 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.