Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

1 Million Miles In A Tesla

Published

A Tesla owner in Germany, Hansjörg Gemmingen, recently shared that his Tesla Model S P85, which he purchased in 2014, had reached a milestone of 1 million miles. Gemmingen shared this achievement on Twitter, and he expects the milestone to be recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.

In an interview with The Driven, he said that he expected to reach this milestone on Thursday and that he thinks he has the most-driven Tesla on the planet. He’s traveled all across Europe and even drove 20,000 kilometers alone to show the world that you can drive an EV in every climate zone.

In 2019, he crossed the one-million-kilometer mark, and for the past two and a half years, he has driven over 200,000 kilometers annually. He told The Driven that he has traveled through China, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and several other countries in Europe.

Gemmingen wants to continue setting these records in an EV, but he told The Driven about a problem he was facing. He is now on his eighth motor. He said that the longevity of the batteries in his Model S has been remarkable, and that he would love to continue on to the two-million-kilometer mark within the next two years. However, he’s reached out to Tesla and unfortunately this problem still hasn’t been solved, so he’s considering switching to Lucid before trying to make more EV motoring records.

His first motor lasted for 778,000 kilometers, but the last four have lasted only 200,000 kilometers each. And remember, he’s on his eighth.

As someone who supports EVs, I think what Gemmingen has accomplished is phenomenal. As someone who supports Tesla and has been open about it, I think Tesla should consider working with Gemmingen on solving this issue. Not only would it help him, but it would help Tesla retain its customers who may be wanting to switch when their motors don’t last as long as they expect. This is a problem that I think Tesla should consider solving as soon as possible — it would be good for Tesla as well as its customers.

Tesla, I think, would be proud of one of its owners driving one million miles and breaking EV records. This is a major milestone.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Johnna owns less than one share of $TSLA currently and supports Tesla's mission. She also gardens, collects interesting minerals and can be found on TikTok

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Tesla Safety Score Tesla Insurance Tesla Safety Score Tesla Insurance

Cars

Tesla Insurance Expands To Nevada — 9 States In Total

Tesla Insurance has expanded to Nevada, making it the ninth state to get Tesla’s in-house insurance program. There were reports that Florida and Maryland...

13 hours ago

Policy & Politics

Elon Musk Has Gone Off The Rails. Will He Take Tesla & SpaceX With Him?

This is a story I hoped I would never have to write. Elon Musk and Tesla have been very popular topics on CleanTechnica. Readers...

14 hours ago

Clean Transport

EV Road Trip — 25 Days & 8,182 Miles in Our Tesla Model 3

What’s it like to go on a road trip across the United States in an electric vehicle? John and Patti White tells us about...

18 hours ago

Clean Transport

Tesla & Frito Lay Are Preparing For 100 Tesla Semi EVs

Tesla and Frito Lay are preparing for the long-awaited delivery of 100 Tesla Semi EVs. Teslarati reported that Tesla added an active Megacharger to...

21 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.