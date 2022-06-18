1 Million Miles In A Tesla

A Tesla owner in Germany, Hansjörg Gemmingen, recently shared that his Tesla Model S P85, which he purchased in 2014, had reached a milestone of 1 million miles. Gemmingen shared this achievement on Twitter, and he expects the milestone to be recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.

In an interview with The Driven, he said that he expected to reach this milestone on Thursday and that he thinks he has the most-driven Tesla on the planet. He’s traveled all across Europe and even drove 20,000 kilometers alone to show the world that you can drive an EV in every climate zone.

In 2019, he crossed the one-million-kilometer mark, and for the past two and a half years, he has driven over 200,000 kilometers annually. He told The Driven that he has traveled through China, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and several other countries in Europe.

Gemmingen wants to continue setting these records in an EV, but he told The Driven about a problem he was facing. He is now on his eighth motor. He said that the longevity of the batteries in his Model S has been remarkable, and that he would love to continue on to the two-million-kilometer mark within the next two years. However, he’s reached out to Tesla and unfortunately this problem still hasn’t been solved, so he’s considering switching to Lucid before trying to make more EV motoring records.

His first motor lasted for 778,000 kilometers, but the last four have lasted only 200,000 kilometers each. And remember, he’s on his eighth.

As someone who supports EVs, I think what Gemmingen has accomplished is phenomenal. As someone who supports Tesla and has been open about it, I think Tesla should consider working with Gemmingen on solving this issue. Not only would it help him, but it would help Tesla retain its customers who may be wanting to switch when their motors don’t last as long as they expect. This is a problem that I think Tesla should consider solving as soon as possible — it would be good for Tesla as well as its customers.

Tesla, I think, would be proud of one of its owners driving one million miles and breaking EV records. This is a major milestone.

