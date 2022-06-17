Solar Executives Flock to Washington to Urge Congressional Action on Reconciliation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two dozen leading solar industry executives are in Washington this week urging Congress to pass critical clean energy policies in budget reconciliation legislation. This lobbying blitz comes in the wake of President Biden’s executive actions that paused new solar tariffs for 24 months and invoked the Defense Production Act to help support domestic clean energy manufacturing.

The executives are urging Congress to build on President Biden’s actions by passing a suite of clean energy incentives, including a long-term extension of the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) with direct pay and Senator Ossoff’s Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act.

“By taking decisive action to mute harmful trade impacts, the President opened the door for a potential clean energy boom and a renaissance in American solar manufacturing,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). “Solar business leaders are in town to demonstrate to lawmakers the type of investments and economic growth that can come if Congress acts. As the inflation pinch tightens, these are common-sense steps that can lower energy costs for all Americans.”

Solar executives are meeting with bipartisan lawmakers in the House and Senate as well as administration officials to convey the urgency for action as climate impacts worsen and the clean energy sector continues to face supply challenges. Solar deployment forecasts for 2022 were cut in half over the last nine months and the window for bold policy is closing.

Congress can boost U.S. national security, strengthen America’s energy independence and lower costs for families if it passes policies to incentivize clean energy deployment and domestic manufacturing.

SEIA has set bold targets to grow domestic solar manufacturing capacity to 50 gigawatts and for solar to reach 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. The solar industry will fiercely advocate throughout the summer for legislation to reach these targets.

Several solar executives shared their thoughts on the importance of this lobby day:

“Thanks to President Biden’s decision to waive tariffs for 24 months, companies like SOLV Energy are back in the business of creating jobs and greenlighting projects across the country,” said George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy and SEIA board chair. “The industry is out in force this week asking Congress to continue this momentum by passing clean energy tax credits so we can strengthen American manufacturing and speed clean energy deployment for the long haul.”

“We are impressed by the Biden administration’s recent efforts on solar supply issues and thank them for their leadership” said Meghan Nutting, executive vice president, government and regulatory affairs at Sunnova. “We must now take action to accelerate rooftop solar deployment and grow solar manufacturing here in the U.S. In order to do that, Congress needs to pass the largest climate package in history, which must include an extension of the ITC and Senator Ossoff’s SEMA Act. Significant measures on climate change are long overdue and we cannot stand for inaction any longer.”

“Congress has an opportunity to deliver policies that position businesses like ours to make historic investments in clean energy projects across the country,” said Tudor Ulianovschi, senior vice president at Grasshopper Energy. “With a new window of trade certainty, we’re urging lawmakers to take the next step with long-term tax incentives to spur a new era of clean energy deployment and manufacturing.”

“The solar industry is ready to build a clean energy economy that lowers costs for customers, but Congress needs to step up and pass the policies to ensure that happens,” said Jennifer Mrzlack, president of PSG Energy Group. “I look forward to speaking with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to make the case for legislation that enables companies to deliver on the need for low-cost, reliable power.”

Press release courtesy of SEIA

