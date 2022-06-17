Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Methane Leaks, Map showing the location of the main gas pipelines and the main sources of methane
Methane leaks. Map showing the location of the main gas pipelines and the main sources of methane emissions related to the oil and gas industry © Kayrros Inc., Esri, HERE, Garmin, FAO, NOAA, USGS, OpenStreetMap contributors, and the GIS User Community.

Fossil Fuels

Methane-Based Gas Plant Explosion Sends Shockwaves Through Market

Published

The Freeport LNG export facility will be fully out of commission until September and will not be fully up and running until late this year, the company said yesterday following an explosion at its Quintana Island liquefaction facility last week. The company had initially said the plant would be shut down for three weeks, and the announcement sent shockwaves through an already-volatile methane-based gas market.

Gas futures fell dramatically in response to the news, reflecting how high gas prices in the U.S., a major driver of inflation while firms reap record profits, have been driven by the increased export of LNG. (European gas prices spiked in response to the news.) It also significantly affects the Biden administration’s efforts to export more liquified methane-based gas to Europe. The facility accounted for about one-fifth of U.S. exports.

Sources: ReutersCNBCBloomberg $, The HillOilPricePolitico Pro $, Wall Street Journal $; European implications: New York Times $, E&E NewsFT $

Related: Methane At Sea: Finding The Invisible Climate Killer, So-Called “Green” (LNG) Ships

Featured image from Massive Methane Leaks By The Oil & Gas Industry Detected From Space

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Engie’s US LNG Reversal: Emissions Cuts Helped Clinch the Deal, But Are They Legit?

Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported that French energy company Engie signed a 15-year supply deal for liquified natural gas (LNG) from NextDecade’s proposed Rio Grande...

May 25, 2022

Climate Change

Methane at Sea: Finding the Invisible Climate Killer, So-Called “Green” (LNG) Ships

Infrared images show unburned methane – a potent greenhouse gas – being released from supposedly ‘green’ LNG ships, a damning new investigation by Transport...

April 14, 2022

Clean Transport

Misguided EU Sustainability Targets Will Lock In LNG For Decades

EU policies to clean up shipping will lead to replacement of conventional marine fuels with fossil liquid natural gas (LNG), with little benefit to...

February 16, 2022
Germany green hydrogen green ammonia Germany green hydrogen green ammonia

Fossil Fuels

Outlook for Fossil Gas is “Bumpy”

Wood Mackenzie’s recent press release highlights the difficulties that may lie ahead for the gas industry. As the preeminent global research and consultancy business...

January 17, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.