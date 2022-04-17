Volkswagen Is Looking Into Developing An Electric Truck

Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh has shared some exciting news with Business Insider. Volkswagen might launch an electric pickup truck that would compete with Ford’s F-15-Lightning and Chevrolet’s Silverado EV here in the US. He told Insider that they saw a battery-powered truck as a huge opportunity for Volkswagen to enter the electric pickup market in the US.

Keogh spoke about this opportunity, and although the idea of a Volkswagen electric pickup does sound exciting, he added that the company is only looking at the idea for now.

“I think it’s the chance of a lifetime in this segment because electrification gives you a reset moment. It gives you a chance to bring some, let’s say, alternatives and some new ideas into this great segment.

“It’s something we’re actively looking at, but nothing to actually report now.”

Ford, General Motors, and Ram have long dominated the market for pickups in the US, but Rivian and Tesla have each caused a buzz with their vehicles.

Keogh pointed out that electrification leveled the playing field and that in this particular segment, all the automakers are facing similar challenges with scaling up production. He added the new electric varieties have the possibility to shake up the status quo brand loyalties and consumer preferences. He said,

“I think a buyer would historically say, ‘I buy F-150, I buy Ram, I buy Silverado.’ Now they might be saying, ‘I’m going to buy an electric one.’

“That reset moment gives a competitive chance to come in, whether it’s Rivian or whether it’s us.”

The new Volkswagen electric pickup would compete with Ford, Chevrolet, Tesla, Rivian, and GMC if the company decides to go for it. I think they should go for it — the more, the merrier. What do you think?

