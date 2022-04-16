Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Arevon Townsite Solar and Storage facility
Image courtesy of Tesla

Batteries

Tesla’s Giant Solar & Energy Facility Near Las Vegas Has 528,084 Solar Panels

Published

Tesla’s giant solar and energy facility near Las Vegas will power 60,000 homes with its 528,084 solar panels and 90 MW/360 MWh Tesla Megapack. The new facility, Arevon Townsite Solar and Storage, is in Boulder City, Nevada, and will generate 500,000 MWh of electricity per year.

In the video, Tesla announced that Arevon has completed the facility, which is located 20 miles south of Las Vegas.

“Arevon has completed the Townsite Solar and Storage facility, consisting of 528,084 solar panels and a 360MW Tesla Megapack, generating more than 500,000 MWh of renewable energy per year to service the local community and an electric cooperative, powering 60,000 homes and avoiding 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.”

Drive Tesla Canada noted that the construction of the facility began in November 2020 and it recently went live on January 11, 2022. The article also pointed out that the facility services the local community of Boulder City and that it has a 230 kV substation tied into the Mead Substation which is just outside of the city. The facility was a joint project between Arevon and Rosendin, which is an employee-owned electrical contractor. It’s also one of the fastest-growing renewable energy groups in the nation. Read more here.

On January 11, 2022, Rosendin held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the site. Fox5 News interviewed Josh Coon, project manager at Townsite Solar, about the project. “We’ll be able to take […] the energy generated during those peak production hours, and shift that into the afternoon/evening,” Josh Coon said.

Les Krifaton, the reporter who interviewed Josh, added:

“It’s no big deal to be able to do that for a single-family home, but when it comes to generating power for communities, that’s where the challenge was. Not anymore. Tesla solved the problem with a massive battery storage system that has been integrated into the project. It’s a big win for those who are getting their power from this solar farm.”

Josh added that this was one of the first large utility–commercial hybrid projects of its size anywhere in the country.

Boulder City’s Mayor Kiernan McManus also spoke about the solar and energy storage facility.

“Boulder City’s been involved in these solar projects for a number of years now, but this is the first one where we’ll have energy storage via these batteries here.”

He added that the city will be purchasing about 10% of its electricity needs from the solar-plus-battery project. The land that the solar farm is using was virtually unused until now and will generate power for the city with a 30-year lease.

 
 
Advertisement
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Johnna owns less than one share of $TSLA currently and supports Tesla's mission. She also gardens, collects interesting minerals and can be found on TikTok

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

What It Looks Like Inside A Tesla Gigafactory (Video)

With all the hype surrounding the Tesla Cyber Rodeo, you might’ve missed this amazing 3-minute mini documentary (gigafactory video) that looks like it’s straight...

43 mins ago

Clean Transport

Texas Slaps Down Tesla Fast Charger Plan

Texas says "no thanks" to Tesla Supercharger proposal.

3 hours ago

Batteries

Tesla Hires A Geologist — Perhaps A First Step Toward Mining Its Own Lithium?

Tesla recently hired a geologist, which many be a step in the direction of lithium and critical materials mining. There’s no official announcement that...

4 hours ago

Batteries

Scale At The Heart Of Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3

Scale and Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3 came up during Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s recent TED Talks interview. Head of TED, Chris Anderson interviewed...

10 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.