Gravity Adds Tesla Model Y To Fleet Of NYC Yellow Taxi Cabs

Gravity, which announced its all-electric vehicle fleet of New York City yellow cabs last year, is adding Tesla Model Y vehicles to its fleet, Inside EVs reports. The company’s existing fleet is comprised of Ford Mustang Mach-E crossovers, which have been deployed since December 2021. The EVs are under a pilot program that has been adopted by the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission earlier this year.

Gravity said that its new Tesla Model Y marks the first usage of the electric SUV as a yellow cab in New York City. Revel operates Model Ys as livery cabs, and there are several Tesla Model 3 being used as city taxi cabs, but the only Model Ys being used as taxis in New York City are non-yell0w-taxis.

Gravity noted that the Model Ys were better suited for taxi cabs due to the roomy interiors and luggage spaces. MotorTrend reported that taxi drivers who operate Gravity’s fleet of electric vehicles are monitored by driver-facing AI technology that prevents distracted driving. The article noted that this was both creepy and reassuring.

Moshe Cohen, founder and CEO of Gravity, shared a statement about the newest addition to the fleet.

“This is another major first for Gravity as we reinvent what it means to ride a taxi in the world’s greatest city. The Model Y is the first Tesla that really meets at all our expectations for a quality cab ride. New Yorkers and visitors are going to be able to ride in one of the most advanced vehicles ever made, with Gravity’s own customized features that give a first-class experience for a standard cab fare.”

Gravity will charge its fleet of EVs with its own charging system, which the company recently launched. It developed a 360-kW fast charger (TFC-C1) that balances the power demand from each vehicle with other site uses. This enables it to manage the power to lessen the demand on the grid, and thus lower the cost of EV charging while being adaptable.

Its chargers come in three mounting options: floor mount, wall mount, and ceiling mount. The company recently launched its new urban fast-charger at the New York Auto Show and said it solves several challenges such as speed and space challenges that are hindering EV adoption in cities.

