Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo credit: Johnna Crider for CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla’s Giga Texas Will Make Tesla Model Y Standard Range AWD

Published

Tesla’s Giga Texas will be building the Model Y Standard Range All-Wheel Drive. During the grand opening of Giga Texas, TeslaRaj explored one of the new Model Ys — the one that I mentioned in a previous article that was beautifully wrapped with the Cyber Rodeo logo emblazoned on the front.

Troy Teslike notes that this was confirmation that Giga Texas is making the Model Y Standard AWD version, and you can clearly see in Raj’s video that this is a Model Y Standard Range. The Model Y is also a dual-motor vehicle despite being the Standard Range trim, whereas Standard Range Model 3 vehicles have historically been single-motor vehicles.

Troy Teslike also postulated that the reason Giga Texas is building the Model Y Standard Range with 4680 cells instead of building a Long Range version of the Model Y with them is due to the slow pace of 4680 cell production at the moment. Since the Standard Range Model Y has a 68 kWh battery instead of an 82 kWh battery, fewer cells are needed and the more cars Tesla can manufacture. He could be onto something here.

Just a couple of days after Raj’s and Troy’s tweets, Twitter user @Tesla_Adri found something interesting and shared a couple of images of code from Tesla’s website. Each image has a separate date — April 8 and April 9. They noted that it seemed as if Tesla was preparing the order page for the Tesla Model Y Standard AWD and pointed out the updated range and acceleration, which matches the values from the EPA document.

A couple of days ago, Drive Tesla Canada reported that a Tesla employee took delivery of a made-in-Texas Model Y with 4680 battery cells. Regan Janssen, an Engineering Process Technician at Giga Texas, said in a LinkedIn post that she was one of the first to receive the new made-in-Texas Model Y. In her post, she confirmed that these Model Ys have structural battery packs and 4680 cells.

The article noted that the reason that the first Model Ys were delivered to Tesla employees is that customers can’t order one yet. Although DriveTeslaCanada pointed out that they didn’t know the price, they estimate that the new trim will start at $59,990, which is around $3,000 less than the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD.

WholeMarsCatalog shared a thread on Twitter about Tesla’s all-wheel-drive Model Y and noted that it’s Tesla’s first car with high-nickel 4680 cells and Tesla’s structural pack. He added that it will be the lowest priced Model Y, starting at under $60,000. The range is 279 miles EPA and it accelerates from 0–60 mph in five seconds.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Johnna owns less than one share of $TSLA currently and supports Tesla's mission. She also gardens, collects interesting minerals and can be found on TikTok

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

You Can Now Reserve A Tesla Next-Gen Roadster

Tesla reopened reservations for its next-generation Roadster globally and orders are planned to be fulfilled in 2023. Tesla unveiled the new Roadster in 2017...

2 hours ago
Tesla Store Empty Mini Kids Tesla Tesla Store Empty Mini Kids Tesla

Cars

Oklahoma’s SB 512 Wants To Shut Tesla Down & Stop OTA Updates

Oklahoma’s Senate Bill 512 (SB 512) would outlaw Tesla and other EV manufacturers from servicing customers in the state. It’s currently being considered by...

2 hours ago

Clean Transport

Tesla’s Giga Texas To Become The World’s Largest Battery Cell Manufacturer?

Tesla’s brand new Giga Texas factory is expected to become the world’s largest battery cell manufacturer. I feel as if this is something important...

5 hours ago

Clean Power

Tesla’s 6 Factories Are A New Phase Of Its Future

Recently, Tesla opened its sixth factory, Giga Texas, which is also its new global headquarters. This speaks volumes for a company that was started...

9 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.