Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Searching for ways to make skyscrapers greener. Image by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica.

Buildings

Greening Cement & Steel, the Building Blocks of Our Civilization

Published

A recent report in Nature not only highlighted the need for greening the building blocks of our civilization, but also made some strong suggestions for how to do so.

“Cement and steel are essential ingredients of buildings, cars, dams, bridges and skyscrapers. But these industries are among the dirtiest on the planet. Production of cement creates 2.3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, and making iron and steel releases some 2.6 billion tonnes — or 6.5% and 7.0% of global CO2 emissions, respectively.

“That’s in part owing to the large quantities in which these materials are used: concrete is the second-most-consumed product on the planet, after clean water. It’s also thanks to their carbon-intensive methods of production. The chemical reactions involved give off CO2, as does burning fossil fuels to deliver the extreme temperatures required in the manufacturing processes.”

How do we green the production and use of steel and cement? Here are the researchers’ suggestions: Ensure that production plants are fitted with the best technology and are well insulated, and use better boilers and heat exchangers. To do that, changes to building codes and improved education in this sector are needed.

“Today, the most efficient cement plants can squeeze only 0.04% of energy savings per year by upgrading technologies. More needs to be done.

“The world produces 530 kilograms of cement and 240 kilograms of steel per person per year. Small but significant changes to building codes and education for architects, engineers and contractors could reduce demand for cement by up to 26% and for steel by 24%, according to the International Energy Agency. Many building codes rely on over-engineering for safety’s sake.”

By using only green hydrogen for “direct reduced iron steel” production, “we can reduce CO2 emissions to 50 kilograms or less per tonne of steel — a 97% reduction. Firms in Europe, China and Australia are piloting such plants, with several slated to open in 2025 or 2026.”

If we make cement without limestone, we can reduce the carbon footprint of the industry. However there are many challenges to overcome when substituting materials.

Perhaps the most radical suggestion is that of storing CO2 within the concrete itself. “If CO2 comprises just 1.3% of the weight of concrete, the material’s hardness can increase by around 10%. That reduces the amount of cement needed in a structure — along with net emissions — by about 5%.” This is an active area of research with some promising results coming out of Canada’s Carbon Cure concrete.

Steel can also be efficiently recycled. “One-quarter of steel production today is based on recycled scrap. Globally, recycled production is expected to double by 2050, reducing emissions by 20–25% from today (depending on how the electricity is produced).”

We can begin to decarbonize our skyscrapers by improving design and using fewer materials (31%), switching processes (33%), and decarbonizing heating (6.6%). These changes will go a long way towards greening the building blocks of our civilization and therefore giving it a chance of survival.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Green Economy

US EIA Analysis Explores Energy Effects of Low-Carbon Steelmaking

The Early Adoption Case (EAC) of our newly released Issues in Focus: Energy Implications of Potential Iron and Steel-Sector Decarbonization Pathways explores the effects on energy...

March 11, 2022
BMW EV charging low carbon steel green hydrogen BMW EV charging low carbon steel green hydrogen

Clean Transport

BMW Gilds Zero Emission Mobility Lily: Free EV Charging, Low-Carbon Steel

BMW throws free EV charging, low carbon steel, and green hydrogen into the zero emission mobility stew.

February 5, 2022

Batteries

Stelco Enters EV Battery Recycling Market Through Primobius

Stelco, which is a steelmaker producing flat-rolled, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, has announced that it is entering the electric vehicle battery recycling market...

February 1, 2022

Batteries

Stelco Will Recycle EV Batteries At Its Ontario Factory

Stelco, a Canadian steel company, has announced plans to recycle end-of-life EV and lithium-ion batteries at its factory in Ontario. Stelco will be using...

January 16, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.