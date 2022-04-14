Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo courtesy of Dennis Schroeder, National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Clean Power

Governor Youngkin Signs Energy Generation Property Tax Exemption Into Law, Strengthening Energy Freedom in Virginia

Published

RICHMOND, VA — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill into law today which creates a property tax exemption for residential and mixed-use solar energy systems up to 25 kilowatts in size. This new law expands energy freedom for consumers and creates an additional incentive to do business in the Commonwealth.

Following is a statement by Will Giese, southeast regional director for the Solar Energy Industries Association:

“With his signature today, Governor Youngkin has significantly strengthened customer energy choice in Virginia with a business-friendly approach to promoting the local clean economy. This new law empowers millions of Virginians to choose the energy that works for them, while increasing the value of their homes and creating certainty to attract new businesses and jobs.

“The solar industry employs over 4,000 Virginians and has helped tens of thousands of state residents lower their electricity bills by going solar. Virginia now has a home-generation tax policy that is competitive with other southern states, and companies are ready to continue growing the local economy and lowering energy costs for people across the Commonwealth. Looking ahead, SEIA will continue to be a steadfast advocate for an open and competitive solar and storage market in Virginia.”

Courtesy of SEIA

Related story: Solar Tax Credit – Here’s Your Guide To Collect!

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Virginia Governor Tilting at Windmills, Releases Bogus RGGI ‘Report’

Incoming Virginia Gov. Youngkin in January tasked his Special Advisor and former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler with producing an assessment of Virginia’s overwhelmingly popular climate law —...

March 20, 2022

Cars

Tesla Insurance Expanding to Oregon & Virginia Next

Tesla's captive insurance program will be rolled out to Oregon & Virginia customers next.

March 17, 2022
solar farm solar farm

Clean Power

Nature Conservancy To Build Solar Farms At Abandoned Coal Mines In Virginia

The Nature Conservancy has a plan to move the renewable energy revolution forward.

March 7, 2022

Cars

Virginia to See 31,800+ Jobs from Build Back Better Act

Richmond, Virginia — A new NRDC analysis shows that the Build Back Better Act, as it currently stands, has the potential to significantly accelerate...

February 17, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.