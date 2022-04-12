Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
The answer is blowing in the wind
Rethink Energy projections timeline — note wind capacity.

Clean Power

The Climate Answer Is Blowing In The Wind

Published

According to a recent article from UK energy forecasters — Rethink Energy — 2021 annual installations of global wind capacity (both onshore and offshore) of 93 gigawatts (GW) puts the world on track with the targets defined by GWEC to reach the renewable energy capacity levels required to limit climate change to below 1.5 degrees Celsius. Looks like the answer is blowing in the wind.

Activity across both onshore and offshore segments saw global wind power capacity rising to 836 GW, with 39% of this sitting in China’s territory — 2.5 times more than its nearest competitor, the USA. This means that wind power now accounts for 11% of global power generation capacity (in GW), with total generation (in GWh) growing 5-fold to now account for 8% of overall supply.

This compares well with Rethink Energy’s recent forecast of 1000 GW of installed wind capacity before 2025. See graph at the top of this article, or see Rethink Energy’s complete graph here.

Although there has been a surge in Chinese offshore installations, other countries are racing into the market — including the USA and Japan. Overall, China accounted for a leading 51% share of global wind additions, followed by the USA (15%), Brazil (4%), Sweden (2%), and Turkey (2%). European nations accounted for just 18% in their entirety.

It is encouraging to see the USA moving strongly into the installation of both onshore and offshore wind. Expect great things in the not too distant future.

Accounting for 36% of the country’s new capacity, China managed to install more offshore wind capacity in one year than the rest of the world has in the past five years combined. Bringing China to 27 GW of offshore wind capacity in total, it has now blown the UK’s market lead out of the water — with the UK sitting on just 11 GW.

The wind industry has not grown as consistently as solar due to more dependence on government-related planning restrictions, as well as prices for commodities such as steel.

Rethink Energy predicts that offshore wind alone will reach 1000 GW by 2045. Here’s hoping that we achieve that milestone earlier as we push to keep global warming down to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Dismantling Global Energy Flows Dismantling Global Energy Flows

Clean Power

Dismantling Global Energy Flows

Rethink energy’s new report entitled Annual Primary Electricity (APE 2.0) outlines how the granular, sector-by-sector approach to decarbonization across the globe will redefine not...

6 days ago

Clean Power

NREL To Collaborate With Eight Teams on Innovations To Unlock Equitable Solar in Underserved Communities

Teams Will Receive Direct Funding and More Than a Year of Technical Support as They Explore New Forms of Equitable Solar Adoption in Residential...

February 23, 2022
Red Tesla meetup Australia. Red Tesla meetup Australia.

Clean Power

Opinion: Australian Liberal Party Goes From FUD to Greenwashing

Australian politicians have moved from FUD to “greenwashing.” Major companies are also fudging the numbers and using vague terms to “greenwash” their production. “They...

February 13, 2022

Clean Power

Glut of Solar Panels is Coming in 2025

Profits for some polysilicon companies have rocketed up 300% during the pandemic.

February 12, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.