Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla Model 3 & Model Y Score ~100,000 US Sales in 1st Quarter of 2022

Published

Following up on our report on US electric car sales in 2021, let’s now look at sales of electric vehicles in the United States in the 1st quarter of 2022.

Based on well informed estimates of US Tesla sales, the Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 dominated sales of electric cars in the United States in the 1st quarter of 2022, just as in previous quarters. Furthermore, the Tesla Model S and Model X took the 3rd and 4th spots in the ranking, even though those totals are far, far below the Model 3 and Model Y totals.

Embarrassingly, that means the first non-Tesla electric vehicle in the ranking was in 5th place, with that honor going to the fun and practical Ford Mustang Mach-E. The Mustang Mach-E has been a hit with consumers, but supply is still greatly limited. That limited supply has also led to high markups of the electric SUV for some buyers. Before going further, though, let’s look at the sales charts with estimates for the Tesla models included, and then switch to sales charts with Tesla excluded so that we can compare the rest of the field better.

After the Mustang Mach-e, the next two models on the chart are some of the newest models on the market — the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. Then you’ve got the trusty old Nissan LEAF. There’s a weird blip in expectations here, though. The Volkswagen ID.4 had been sitting near the top of the charts previously — second only to the Ford Mustang Mach-E (and Tesla models) in the 4th quarter of 2021 and third behind the Mach-E and the Chevy Bolt EV/EUV in the full year 2021. But that changed in 2022. It went from 4,463 sales in the 4th quarter of 2021 to a measly 2,755 sales in the 1st quarter of 2022. That dropped it well below the trusty old LEAF rather than a step above it.

Below those larger-volume models, there are now a few premium-class models that are doing alright for their market segments. Those are the Mercedes EQS, Audi e-tron, and Porsche Taycan. Nonetheless, as good as the numbers look compared to some others, we’re talking fewer than 10,000 sales a year at this pace.

And that’s basically the US electric vehicle market in a nutshell — a small nutshell.

Exploring how these models have seen their sales results change over the past 5 quarters, we’ve got one more chart below. The most notable thing it shows is the dropoff in Chevy Bolt EV/EUV sales in the 4th quarter of 2021 due to the battery issues GM was facing. The VW ID.4’s slide after the 3rd quarter of 2021 also stands out. Then at the end there’s the rise of the brand new Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Mercedes EQS. Otherwise, other notable models have moderate levels of ups and downs from quarter to quarter — all within the almost negligent range of a few hundred sales a quarter to a few thousand sales a quarter.

Interactive versions of the quarterly comparison charts above are below.

To support CleanTechnica reports like this, join CleanTechnica Pro.

 

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Update: One Year On, Ford Dealers Keep Playing Games

Last year, we were shocked at a $5000 markup on Mustang Mach-E. $5000 seems pretty good these days!

9 hours ago

Cars

Top Non-Tesla Electric Cars In USA Had Under 30,000 Sales In 2021

I’m a huge fan of several non-Tesla electric cars. I’d happily recommend the Ford Mustang Mach-E or Volkswagen ID.4 to anyone who expressed any...

9 hours ago

Batteries

Nissan & NASA To Take On Solid-State Battery Challenge

Nissan/NASA research effort aims to create the next generation of batteries.

16 hours ago
E-Transit van Ford EV Kansas USA Turkey E-Transit van Ford EV Kansas USA Turkey

Clean Transport

Ford E-Transit To USPS: What’s Your EV Problem?

The Ford E-Transit van EV is taking off like a rocket, which makes it all the harder to explain why the US Postal Service...

17 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.