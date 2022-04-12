Pure Solid-State Batteries, Smart Concept #1, Porsche Taycan Power Buffer — EV News Today

The electrons keep on flowing and electric vehicle news keeps on flowing, from solid-state battery progress to portable EV charging to new electric cars. Scroll down below for more EV news that we didn’t quite get to covering in individual articles.

Electric Car News

Volkswagen to show the ID. Buzz at the 2022 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS)

New engineering jobs to support Toyota’s electric future

B.C. tops Quebec and California as EV capital of North America

Give and take: the Porsche Taycan as a buffer for the power grid

Drag race: Kia EV6 GT vs McLaren 570S, Porsche 911 Targa 4, AMG GT, Urus and Ferrari California T

Mercedes-Benz invests €200M in electric software hub; software integration factory at Sindelfingen

Kia EV6 GT: On the road inside Korea’s answer to Porsche’s Taycan

Lunaz investor David Beckham gifts son with electric 1954 Jaguar XK140 by Lunaz to mark his wedding

New incentives for electric, hybrid and low-emission cars and motorcycles in Italy

Nissan e.dams pushing hard for more points at Formula E double-header in Rome

XPeng hints at official launch of G9 SUV in June

NIO upgrades service that allows users to rent cars like software subscription

Milestone: 25,000 Mercedes electric vans produced

Mercedes triples electric vehicle sales over Q1 of 2022

Jeep® announces the end of the sale of internal combustion engines in France

Proposal that more than half of all new cars sold in the UK to be fully electric by 2028 welcomed

LEVC expands Belgian dealership network with appointment of Celis Group

LEVC appoints HTC Van Centre as new Manchester sales dealer

Smart presents the #1 electric SUV

100-percent green power: BMW Group to use sustainably produced aluminium wheels from 2024

Electric Trucks & Buses

Launch of CityMission by Solaris — an educational project for children

Mack range calculator for electric vehicles helps customers plan routes for electrification

This woman is electrifying the truck world

Anja van Niersen to take over between Daimler Trucks, Traton and Volvo joint venture

First E-Transit models ready to ship from Ford Otosan’s Gölcük plant in Kocaeli, Turkey to help Ford Pro satisfy strong customer demand to electrify European fleets

US-based Triton Electric Vehicle to set up commercial EV plant in Gujarat

Volta Trucks reveals its first Truck as a Service customer operations centre in Paris to maintain the full-electric Volta Zero

Martin Brower integrates first Volvo VNR Electric into its Montreal fleet to serve McDonald’s Canada supply chain

Pace purchases 20 Proterra ZX5 electric buses and EV fleet charging infrastructure

EV Charging

UK: Gridserve completes “Electric Highway” upgrade

Chase to pilot fast electric vehicle charging stations at select U.S. branches

Mercedes-Benz is simplifying electric mobility: from June 2022, there will be a new tariff system for the approximately 300,000 charging points in the Mercedes me Charge network[1] in Europe

EV expert Tom Moloughney joins ZipCharge’s new Product Advisory Board boosting EV charging expertise

EZ-Charge to ramp up production after government announcement drives new demand

Kerbside charging is becoming biggest EV adoption barrier, says AFP

Heliox marks 100th city milestone for successfully installed charging projects

Batteries

Solid-state battery innovator Blue Current announces new CEO and pilot plant investment

Nissan unveils prototype production facility for all-solid-state batteries

CATL’s German plant receives approval for battery cell production

Multi-parameter sensor gives early warning of thermal runaway

Northvolt in 2022: where we stand (part 1)

Northvolt in 2022: where we stand (part 2)

World’s first gigafactory for pure solid-state batteries established in Switzerland

Pure solid-state batteries from Switzerland

Aviation

ZeroAvia and ZEV Station sign MoU to develop hydrogen refueling ecosystem at California airports

Shipping

Wärtsilä coordinates EU-funded project to accelerate ammonia engine development

Leclanché selected to provide 10 MWh advanced battery system for Scandlines’ “PR24” zero-emission freight ferry

Bcomp closes CHF 32m Series B with mobility- and impact venture capital

Seaborg partners with Samsung, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Seaborg signs partnership to develop Floating Nuclear Power Plant combined with hydrogen and ammonia plants.

Zero Waste

Proterra becomes first EV manufacturer to achieve multiple TRUE-Certified zero-waste facilities

Other

Drivers given even more options to support sustainable natural rubber production as PROJECT TREE grows with Continental tyres

Teijin Frontier develops eco-friendly polyester staple nanofiber that reinforces rubber

Major acceleration of homegrown power in Britain’s plan for greater energy independence

