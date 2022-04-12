Pure Solid-State Batteries, Smart Concept #1, Porsche Taycan Power Buffer — EV News Today

The electrons keep on flowing and electric vehicle news keeps on flowing, from solid-state battery progress to portable EV charging to new electric cars. Scroll down below for more EV news that we didn’t quite get to covering in individual articles.
Electric Car News
Volkswagen to show the ID. Buzz at the 2022 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS)
New engineering jobs to support Toyota’s electric future
B.C. tops Quebec and California as EV capital of North America
Give and take: the Porsche Taycan as a buffer for the power grid
Drag race: Kia EV6 GT vs McLaren 570S, Porsche 911 Targa 4, AMG GT, Urus and Ferrari California T
Mercedes-Benz invests €200M in electric software hub; software integration factory at Sindelfingen
Kia EV6 GT: On the road inside Korea’s answer to Porsche’s Taycan
Lunaz investor David Beckham gifts son with electric 1954 Jaguar XK140 by Lunaz to mark his wedding
New incentives for electric, hybrid and low-emission cars and motorcycles in Italy
Nissan e.dams pushing hard for more points at Formula E double-header in Rome
XPeng hints at official launch of G9 SUV in June
NIO upgrades service that allows users to rent cars like software subscription
Milestone: 25,000 Mercedes electric vans produced
Mercedes triples electric vehicle sales over Q1 of 2022
Jeep® announces the end of the sale of internal combustion engines in France
Proposal that more than half of all new cars sold in the UK to be fully electric by 2028 welcomed
LEVC expands Belgian dealership network with appointment of Celis Group
LEVC appoints HTC Van Centre as new Manchester sales dealer
Smart presents the #1 electric SUV
100-percent green power: BMW Group to use sustainably produced aluminium wheels from 2024
Electric Trucks & Buses
Launch of CityMission by Solaris — an educational project for children
Mack range calculator for electric vehicles helps customers plan routes for electrification
This woman is electrifying the truck world
Anja van Niersen to take over between Daimler Trucks, Traton and Volvo joint venture
First E-Transit models ready to ship from Ford Otosan’s Gölcük plant in Kocaeli, Turkey to help Ford Pro satisfy strong customer demand to electrify European fleets
US-based Triton Electric Vehicle to set up commercial EV plant in Gujarat
Volta Trucks reveals its first Truck as a Service customer operations centre in Paris to maintain the full-electric Volta Zero
Martin Brower integrates first Volvo VNR Electric into its Montreal fleet to serve McDonald’s Canada supply chain
Pace purchases 20 Proterra ZX5 electric buses and EV fleet charging infrastructure
EV Charging
UK: Gridserve completes “Electric Highway” upgrade
Chase to pilot fast electric vehicle charging stations at select U.S. branches
Mercedes-Benz is simplifying electric mobility: from June 2022, there will be a new tariff system for the approximately 300,000 charging points in the Mercedes me Charge network[1] in Europe
EV expert Tom Moloughney joins ZipCharge’s new Product Advisory Board boosting EV charging expertise
EZ-Charge to ramp up production after government announcement drives new demand
Kerbside charging is becoming biggest EV adoption barrier, says AFP
Heliox marks 100th city milestone for successfully installed charging projects
Batteries
Solid-state battery innovator Blue Current announces new CEO and pilot plant investment
Nissan unveils prototype production facility for all-solid-state batteries
CATL’s German plant receives approval for battery cell production
Multi-parameter sensor gives early warning of thermal runaway
Northvolt in 2022: where we stand (part 1)
Northvolt in 2022: where we stand (part 2)
World’s first gigafactory for pure solid-state batteries established in Switzerland
Pure solid-state batteries from Switzerland
Aviation
ZeroAvia and ZEV Station sign MoU to develop hydrogen refueling ecosystem at California airports
Shipping
Wärtsilä coordinates EU-funded project to accelerate ammonia engine development
Leclanché selected to provide 10 MWh advanced battery system for Scandlines’ “PR24” zero-emission freight ferry
Bcomp closes CHF 32m Series B with mobility- and impact venture capital
Seaborg partners with Samsung, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Seaborg signs partnership to develop Floating Nuclear Power Plant combined with hydrogen and ammonia plants.
Zero Waste
Proterra becomes first EV manufacturer to achieve multiple TRUE-Certified zero-waste facilities
Other
Drivers given even more options to support sustainable natural rubber production as PROJECT TREE grows with Continental tyres
Teijin Frontier develops eco-friendly polyester staple nanofiber that reinforces rubber
Major acceleration of homegrown power in Britain’s plan for greater energy independence