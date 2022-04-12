Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Los Angeles
Image credit: City of:Los Angeles

Clean Transport

“Electric Vehicle Master Plan” — 10,000 EVs For Los Angeles

The LA city council has approved a plan to add 10,000 EVs to its municipal fleet.

Published

The Los Angeles city council has unanimously passed a motion that calls for the electrification of the city’s entire vehicle fleet. The Electric Vehicle Master Plan envisions adding more than 10,000 electric vehicles to the city’s fleet and building the appropriate charging infrastructure, according to Electrive.

“Historically, this city has the worst air quality in the nation thanks to freeways, sprawl, gas-powered vehicles,” council president Mitch O’Farrell said during a city council meeting on Wednesday. “The automotive age of the last century turbo-charged our descent into that dubious distinction that we all live with today, especially disadvantaged communities that bear the brunt of this degradation because of their proximity adjacent to major transportation infrastructure, thoroughfares, arterioles, freeways, underpasses.”

The goal is ambitious, to say the least. At the present time, the Los Angeles municipal fleet consists of exactly 24 electric sedans, 46 plug-in hybrid vehicles, and two hybrid street sweepers. Four light electric trucks are to be delivered later this year. “The city’s fleet has more than 10,000 city vehicles of various types. There’s a lot of work to be done over the course of the next few years,” O’Farrell said. It should be noted the city’s public transportation department had been a leader in the US in terms of adding electric buses to its fleet.

The cost of the initiative is unclear at the moment. According to NBC Los Angeles, Councilman Paul Krekorian, who proposed the motion, said the effort would be carried out in coordination with the LA100 initiative, which aims to make the city 100% carbon-free by 2035 and builds on the city’s prior pledge to eliminate tailpipe emissions by 2028.

The plan also calls for electric vehicle charging stations to be installed on the more than 600 properties of the Department of General Services. The city expects to need about 97,000 charging stations by 2030. In the last five years, the city has installed 350 electric vehicle charging stations, 140 for the city fleet, and 210 for the public and city employees at 19 locations across the city. O’Farrell hopes the city’s measures will provide an incentive for the private sector to also install charging stations.

Maybe this policy is pie in the sky, but policies do matter when it comes to promoting a transition to new technologies. There is no word on who will supply all those electric vehicles to the city or when they will be delivered. The important thing here is that the new policy would have been laughed out of the council chamber just a few years ago, proving that the EV revolution really is moving forward.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

biochar biochar

Agriculture

Biochar Has Potential To Enhance Agriculture In California & Mitigate Climate Change

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down large sections of global commerce in 2020, causing economic disruption worldwide. Industry slowed tremendously, which yielded significant declines in...

1 day ago
Drone inspecting transmission line Drone inspecting transmission line

Clean Power

Successful Startup Buzz Solutions Automates Assessment Of Power Industry Drone Inspections

Buzz Solutions is a successful cleantech startup that automates analysis of drone inspection images for the power industry on its platform-as-a-service.

3 days ago

Clean Transport

LYT CEO & Former Tesla Engineer Talks Using AI To Solve Traffic Flow

LYT is a cloud-based software platform using vehicle and machine learning technologies to solve the problem of traffic flow. You may remember my recent...

6 days ago

Cap And Trade

California Emissions Credit Prices Increase in Early 2022 Auction

In its first quarterly auction of 2022, emissions credits in the joint California-Quebec allowance auction sold for $29.15 per metric ton of carbon dioxide...

6 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.