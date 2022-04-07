Connect with us

NYC solar rooftop and Harlem skyline. WE ACT For Environmental Justice & Solar One Installation. Photo by Cynthia Shahan, CleanTechnica.

Clean Power

Proposed Law In New York Allows Customer-Generators To Donate Credit To Low-Income Families

Published

A great tip came our way from reader Trevor Krabbenhoft: certain solar power customer-generators (aka prosumers) in New York will be able to donate credit to low-income households if a new bill in New York is passed. See the full reader tip below.

Hello, in response to “California Solar Energy — Attacks On Solar Net Metering, Rooftop Solar’s Many Benefits,” I wanted to note a proposed law in New York state that aims to allow residential solar customers to donate energy credits to low-income families (NY bill number A07703).

The key point here is that this law would broaden the benefits of solar to include explicit benefits to low income people who might not have solar panels of their own, but who would benefit from greater solar adoption through these credits. This negates the anti-solar argument that solar only benefits wealthy people (in addition to Zachary’s other counter arguments). The beauty of this legislation is that it helps low-income individuals pay their electricity bills without raising taxes and is based purely on voluntary participation — a win-win situation. Perhaps similar legislation could be adopted in other states?

 
